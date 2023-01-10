Worst loss in College Football National Championship game: Georgia breaks record with blowout win over TCU

Few would have envisioned that Georgia would hand TCU the worst loss in College Football National Championship game, but that is exactly what transpired on Monday.

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense delivered a ruthless performance and handed TCU the worst loss in the College Football National Championship game history. And by some distance. The game was already a blowout at halftime as Bennett and the offense had the Bulldogs up 38-7.

But they proceeded to outscore TCU 27-0 in the second half to complete the most lopsided rout in College Football Championship game history. This is the first time in history that a team has lost by more than 40, let alone 50, in the Natty.

Bennett exited the game in the fourth quarter after throwing for 304 passing yards and four touchdowns, paving the way for backup Carson Beck to get some reps.

Here are some of the previous biggest losses in the College Football National Championship game.

5 Worst loss in College Football National Championship game

#5. Alabama vs. Notre Dame (2012), Clemson vs. Alabama (2018) - 28 points, Alabama vs. Ohio State (2020)

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Three College Football National Championship games have ended in 28-point blowout wins and they have all featured Nick Saban and Alabama. They pounded Notre Dame 42-14 in the 2013 BSC National Championship Game.

In the 2019 National Championship Game, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Mac Jones were on the receiving end of a 44-16 rout at the hands of Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers.

Jones would avenge that loss in the 2021 College Football National Championship game, beating Ohio State 52-24 to help Alabama to another Natty.

#4 - Florida vs. Florida State (1996) - 32 points

The 1997 Sugar Bowl between Florida and Florida State was expected to be a tight affair. The Florida Gators, led by Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, were 3.5-point favorites entering the game, but few expected the 52-20 blowout that the game finished as.

#3 - USC vs. Oklahoma (2004) - 36 points

The 2005 Orange Bowl featured two undefeated teams - Pete Carroll's USC Trojans and Bob Stoops' Oklahoma Sooners. The game pitted two future Hall of Fame running backs, USC's Reggie Bush and Oklahoma's Reggie Bush, but it was Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart who stole the show with 335 passing yards and five touchdown passes which helped the Trojans win 55-19.

#2 - Nebraska vs. Florida (1995) - 38 points

Before their blowout win over Florida State in 1997, Steve Spurrier and the Florida Gators were on the receiving end of a historic defeat in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. The 3.5-point underdogs had a deer-in-the-headlights moment as they suffered a 62-24 mauling at the hands of head coach Tom Osborne and his Nebraska Cornhuskers.

This marked the first time a team scored 60+ points in a National Championship game and remained a record for the most points by a team in the season finale until 2023.

#1 - Georgia vs. TCU - 58 points

2022 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

On Monday, we witnessed a blowout unlike any other in a National Championship game.

The Bulldogs' 65-7 win broke two records that were set in the Cornhuskers' blowout win in 1996 - The most points scored by a team in a national championship game and the biggest margin of victory in the college football season finale.

An incredible way to cap off a perfect season for the Bulldogs.

