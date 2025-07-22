  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Worst move ever": Fans lose their minds over new ACC rules imposing hefty fines for field storming heading into 2025

"Worst move ever": Fans lose their minds over new ACC rules imposing hefty fines for field storming heading into 2025

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:51 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Southern Methodist at Penn State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Southern Methodist at Penn State - Source: Imagn

The ACC has decided to start fining schools where fans storm the field regularly after games. On3 insider Brett McMurphy reported that the ACC will have three tiers of fines for the programs from 2025 onwards.

Ad

The first incident of fan storming during a season will cost $50,000, the second will cost $100,000 and the third will cost $200,000. On top of that, the SEC will impose a fine of $500,000 for each incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans did not seem to appreciate this new rule change.

"Worse move ever," one fan said.
Ad
"Why do the conference networks show highlight clips of fans storming the field before games, if they don't want it to continue?" a fan asked.
"This is not going to stop people from rushing the field, just embrace it, but make it so the other team can exit first. If someone goes on before that happens the rule is they can never return and its a 100 days in jail," another fan said.
Ad
"Not going to impact these P4 schools until you make it $1 million for first incident and $5 million for any additional incidents. Might actually get some attention at these levels. Got to make it a REAL deterrent," suggested another fan.
"Storming the field was the main reason I went to games as a kid back in the day. Getting a chin strap from your favorite player was worth the price of admission," a fan commented.
Ad

Why the ACC is cracking down on storming fields

Fans storming football fields and basketball courts after games has been somewhat of a tradition in college sports. Its a great way for fans to feel involved in the big moments of the school's history. However, there have been some concerns for safety in regards to the tradition, especially for visiting schools.

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Conference commissioner Jim Phillips announced during the ACC Kick Off in Charlotte that schools will be required to submit security plans for a third party for review.

Ad
"Members are required to continue developing event security plans, which will now include a review by a third-party independently, and to ensure that only participants, coaches, officials, and authorized personnel are allowed in the competition area before, during, and at the conclusion of any competition," Phillips said.
"The plan may allow spectators to access the competition area following a contest, but only after the visiting team and officials have safely exited the area. With the elevated safety expectations, there's critical importance to ensure that adequate time is provided for all members of the visiting team to safely leave the field of play."

For those who don't comply with the guidelines, fines will also be implimented. All money from fines will go to postgraduate funds for student-athletes. Fine offense counts will reset every two years.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More
Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications