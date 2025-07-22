"Worst move ever": Fans lose their minds over new ACC rules imposing hefty fines for field storming heading into 2025

The ACC has decided to start fining schools where fans storm the field regularly after games. On3 insider Brett McMurphy reported that the ACC will have three tiers of fines for the programs from 2025 onwards. The first incident of fan storming during a season will cost $50,000, the second will cost $100,000 and the third will cost $200,000. On top of that, the SEC will impose a fine of $500,000 for each incident.Fans did not seem to appreciate this new rule change. &quot;Worse move ever,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Why do the conference networks show highlight clips of fans storming the field before games, if they don't want it to continue?&quot; a fan asked.&quot;This is not going to stop people from rushing the field, just embrace it, but make it so the other team can exit first. If someone goes on before that happens the rule is they can never return and its a 100 days in jail,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Not going to impact these P4 schools until you make it $1 million for first incident and $5 million for any additional incidents. Might actually get some attention at these levels. Got to make it a REAL deterrent,&quot; suggested another fan.&quot;Storming the field was the main reason I went to games as a kid back in the day. Getting a chin strap from your favorite player was worth the price of admission,&quot; a fan commented.Why the ACC is cracking down on storming fieldsFans storming football fields and basketball courts after games has been somewhat of a tradition in college sports. Its a great way for fans to feel involved in the big moments of the school's history. However, there have been some concerns for safety in regards to the tradition, especially for visiting schools.Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: ImagnConference commissioner Jim Phillips announced during the ACC Kick Off in Charlotte that schools will be required to submit security plans for a third party for review.&quot;Members are required to continue developing event security plans, which will now include a review by a third-party independently, and to ensure that only participants, coaches, officials, and authorized personnel are allowed in the competition area before, during, and at the conclusion of any competition,&quot; Phillips said.&quot;The plan may allow spectators to access the competition area following a contest, but only after the visiting team and officials have safely exited the area. With the elevated safety expectations, there's critical importance to ensure that adequate time is provided for all members of the visiting team to safely leave the field of play.&quot;For those who don't comply with the guidelines, fines will also be implimented. All money from fines will go to postgraduate funds for student-athletes. Fine offense counts will reset every two years.