"Worst QB in college football": Cade Klubnik torched by fans after costly turnover early in Clemson-Georgia Tech clash

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik started the season as one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. However, after several sluggish performances as the Tigers have struggled, his reputation has taken a hit. The Tigers quarterback struggled against both the LSU Tigers and the Troy Trojans in Week 1 and Week 2 action.After his disappointing performances in the Tigers' first two games, Klubnik once again started the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a mistake after attempting to run the ball in the first quarter. The Tigers QB was tackled, and the ball was ripped from his grasp by a Yellow Jackets defender.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Klubnik's mistake against Georgia Tech.&quot;Cade Klubnik is the worst QB in college football and its not even close,&quot; one fan wrote.Poised Parlays @PoisedParlaysLINKcade klubnik is the worst qb in college football and its not even close&quot;Cade Klubnik’s PR has been one-of-a-kind for years. Feels like he always disappoints,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Klubnik needs to be benched, that kid is killing Clemson’s football program,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were not convinced of the hype surrounding Klubnik.&quot;Klubnik doing his usual bulls**t,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Hot take. Cade Klubnik is not a 1st round draft pick,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Klubnik might be the most overrated college quarterback of all time. He honestly has never even been that good IMO,&quot; one fan tweeted.Nick Saban breaks down Cade Klubnik's strugglesThis season, Cade Klubnik has gone 37-of-62 for 426 yards on 59.7% completion, resulting in two touchdowns and two interceptions and has struggled to formulate any explosive offense for the Clemson Tigers.During Friday's segment of the &quot;Pat McAfee Show,&quot; ESPN analyst Nick Saban gave a detailed analysis of why Klubnik has struggled so far this season.&quot;In my opinion, the one issue that Clemson has is... their offensive line has not performed very well,&quot; Saban said. &quot;The quarterback has been under duress the whole season. In the LSU game, this guy is running for his life, and it affected him. So, one of the goals you always have on defense when playing any QB is can we affect the quarterback.&quot;And when you don't have a good offensive line, that makes it a little (easier) to do that. Klubnik is a really good player that hasn't had an opportunity to play very effectively this year. I think it's because of the pressure he's getting. So, they need to fix their situation in the offensive line.&quot;Dabo Swinney's Clemson entered the season as one of the ACC favorites to reach the college football playoff (+900 according to FanDuel), but with the offensive line struggling to protect Cade Klubnik, such lofty goals seem like an uphill task for the Tigers.