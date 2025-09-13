  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Worst QB in college football": Cade Klubnik torched by fans after costly turnover early in Clemson-Georgia Tech clash

"Worst QB in college football": Cade Klubnik torched by fans after costly turnover early in Clemson-Georgia Tech clash

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 13, 2025 17:18 GMT
Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik
Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik started the season as one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. However, after several sluggish performances as the Tigers have struggled, his reputation has taken a hit. The Tigers quarterback struggled against both the LSU Tigers and the Troy Trojans in Week 1 and Week 2 action.

Ad

After his disappointing performances in the Tigers' first two games, Klubnik once again started the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a mistake after attempting to run the ball in the first quarter. The Tigers QB was tackled, and the ball was ripped from his grasp by a Yellow Jackets defender.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Klubnik's mistake against Georgia Tech.

"Cade Klubnik is the worst QB in college football and its not even close," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Cade Klubnik’s PR has been one-of-a-kind for years. Feels like he always disappoints," another fan tweeted.
"Klubnik needs to be benched, that kid is killing Clemson’s football program," one fan tweeted.

Some fans were not convinced of the hype surrounding Klubnik.

"Klubnik doing his usual bulls**t," one fan tweeted.
"Hot take. Cade Klubnik is not a 1st round draft pick," one fan tweeted.
Ad
"Klubnik might be the most overrated college quarterback of all time. He honestly has never even been that good IMO," one fan tweeted.

Nick Saban breaks down Cade Klubnik's struggles

This season, Cade Klubnik has gone 37-of-62 for 426 yards on 59.7% completion, resulting in two touchdowns and two interceptions and has struggled to formulate any explosive offense for the Clemson Tigers.

Ad

During Friday's segment of the "Pat McAfee Show," ESPN analyst Nick Saban gave a detailed analysis of why Klubnik has struggled so far this season.

"In my opinion, the one issue that Clemson has is... their offensive line has not performed very well," Saban said. "The quarterback has been under duress the whole season. In the LSU game, this guy is running for his life, and it affected him. So, one of the goals you always have on defense when playing any QB is can we affect the quarterback.
Ad
"And when you don't have a good offensive line, that makes it a little (easier) to do that. Klubnik is a really good player that hasn't had an opportunity to play very effectively this year. I think it's because of the pressure he's getting. So, they need to fix their situation in the offensive line."
Ad

Dabo Swinney's Clemson entered the season as one of the ACC favorites to reach the college football playoff (+900 according to FanDuel), but with the offensive line struggling to protect Cade Klubnik, such lofty goals seem like an uphill task for the Tigers.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications