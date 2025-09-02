  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Worst QB ever seen," "Pathetic": CFB fans roast UNC's Gio Lopez as he gets benched after struggling mightily in season opener vs. TCU

"Worst QB ever seen," "Pathetic": CFB fans roast UNC's Gio Lopez as he gets benched after struggling mightily in season opener vs. TCU

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:08 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 TCU at North Carolina - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 TCU at North Carolina - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick had named Gio Lopez as the starting quarterback of the North Carolina Tar Heels for 2025. Despite high expectations, he failed to put up a noteworthy performance during their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ad

Under Gio Lopez, the Tar Heels' offense failed to find any momentum at Keenan Memorial Stadium. He completed just 4 of the 10 passes attempted for 70 yards with one interception that resulted in a pick six. In the third quarter, Lopez went down with an injury that resulted in Belichick bringing in Max Johnson in his place.

Fans on social media called out Bill Belichick's first choice QB for his disappointing debut against TCU at home.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Lopez began his collegiate career with South Alabama in 2023. After serving as a backup option during his freshman campaign, he took over as the team's QB1 last season.

The South Alabama Jaguars finished with a 7-6 record and a Salute to Veteran Bowls victory over Western Michigan. The quarterback had recorded 2,559 yards and 18 TDs passing before joining Belichick's team in April.

Max Johnson, on the other hand, transferred from Texas A&M to UNC in November 2023. He was named the starting quarterback. Johnson had suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury in their Week 1 showdown against Minnesota.

Ad

Gio Lopez's injury update: Is the quarterback making a return tonight?

Gio Lopez injured himself during a play in the third quarter. The quarterback fumbled the ball, which resulted in the TCU Horned Frogs scoring a touchdown on the recovery. He was immediately taken to the tent after this play.

According to reports, the South Alabama transfer suffered a back injury. Thus, his status for the game remains questionable while Max Johnson continues leading the offense.

Ad
Ad

Max Johnson helped minimise UNC's deficit to 14-41 after finding Jake Johnson with a 2-yard touchdown pass. However, this might not be enough to help Bill Belichick's team make a comeback and secure the victory at Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels will next be on the road for a showdown against the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications