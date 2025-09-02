"Worst QB ever seen," "Pathetic": CFB fans roast UNC's Gio Lopez as he gets benched after struggling mightily in season opener vs. TCU

Bill Belichick had named Gio Lopez as the starting quarterback of the North Carolina Tar Heels for 2025. Despite high expectations, he failed to put up a noteworthy performance during their season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Under Gio Lopez, the Tar Heels' offense failed to find any momentum at Keenan Memorial Stadium. He completed just 4 of the 10 passes attempted for 70 yards with one interception that resulted in a pick six. In the third quarter, Lopez went down with an injury that resulted in Belichick bringing in Max Johnson in his place.
Fans on social media called out Bill Belichick's first choice QB for his disappointing debut against TCU at home.
Lopez began his collegiate career with South Alabama in 2023. After serving as a backup option during his freshman campaign, he took over as the team's QB1 last season.
The South Alabama Jaguars finished with a 7-6 record and a Salute to Veteran Bowls victory over Western Michigan. The quarterback had recorded 2,559 yards and 18 TDs passing before joining Belichick's team in April.
Max Johnson, on the other hand, transferred from Texas A&M to UNC in November 2023. He was named the starting quarterback. Johnson had suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury in their Week 1 showdown against Minnesota.
Gio Lopez's injury update: Is the quarterback making a return tonight?
Gio Lopez injured himself during a play in the third quarter. The quarterback fumbled the ball, which resulted in the TCU Horned Frogs scoring a touchdown on the recovery. He was immediately taken to the tent after this play.
According to reports, the South Alabama transfer suffered a back injury. Thus, his status for the game remains questionable while Max Johnson continues leading the offense.
Max Johnson helped minimise UNC's deficit to 14-41 after finding Jake Johnson with a 2-yard touchdown pass. However, this might not be enough to help Bill Belichick's team make a comeback and secure the victory at Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels will next be on the road for a showdown against the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 6.
