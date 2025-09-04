  • home icon
  College Football
  "Worst route running I've ever seen in my life": Ex-Alabama QB bashes Ryan Williams for sub par display during FSU matchup

By Maliha
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:46 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Ryan Williams had a breakout 2024 season, even as Alabama faced struggles. The Crimson Tide tried moving him around against Florida State in Week 1 of the 2025 season to create more opportunities, rather than leaving him outside against roll coverage, but the wide receiver failed to make an impact.

While Kalen DeBoer is trying to save face after Alabama's 31-17 loss against unranked Florida State on Saturday, former Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron took aim at Williams for his Week 1 performance.

“That’s some of the worst route running I’ve ever seen in my life,” McCarron told "The Bama Standard". “Ever. He was non-existent in this game. "He runs way too high for a slot receiver. He was getting gloved in this game.
"I was standing on the sideline, watching it, with my own two eyes, right there on the sideline. Had a perfect view. And this kid was getting gloved. He needs to step up. So step up, make plays and get open. You're jogging way too many routes. Somebody needs to challenge him."
Williams ended the game with five catches for 30 yards. It is a disappointing result for the wideout who led Alabama in 2024 with 865 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and an average of over 60 yards per game.

Even analysts like Todd McShay were surprised by Williams' lackluster performance.

“Still scratching my head a bit that 2 of the best WRs CFB has seen in a few yrs — Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams — were held to 73 combined receiving yards in Week 1. Two 1st-yr starting QBs vs really good D’s. Just not what I expected. Williams’ performance was definitely more alarming," McShay posted.
Williams has struggled to regain his form, recording just one touchdown in his last seven games and failing to reach 100 receiving yards since his 177-yard outing in Alabama’s 41-34 win over Georgia on Sept. 28.

Kalen DeBoer provides an update on Ryan Williams' recovery

Ryan Williams was assisted off the field midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game after his helmet hit the ground following his third dropped pass.

Alabama will host Louisiana Monroe this Saturday, and Kalen DeBoer offered a positive update on the wide receiver on Wednesday.

"(He's) coming along, day-to-day," DeBoer said (via CBS Sports). "He's been on the practice field, going through -- he's doing the normal protocol. Coming along nicely. That's probably the best way to explain it."

The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 8 in the nation in the preseason, but they have fallen to No. 21 nationally heading into Week 2.

Maliha

