"Would definitely be special": Penn State QB Drew Allar drops hint on teaming up with Shedeur Sanders in the NFL

Drew Allar’s Penn State enters the 2025 season with huge expectations, ranking No. 2 in the AP preseason poll with 1,547 votes. However, he still has plenty to prove as he heads into his senior year with James Franklin's program.Meanwhile, speculation about Allar’s NFL draft prospects is in full swing, with projections placing him as a first-round pick. It is something the Nittany Lions haven’t seen since Kerry Collins was taken fifth overall by the Carolina Panthers 30 years ago.Allar has also fueled the conversation by expressing interest in joining the Cleveland Browns.Speaking on the “Ross Tucker Podcast” on Monday, the Penn State QB said:“That would definitely be special. My dad had season tickets growing up. They've been passed down since my great grandfather. Back in the 50s or 60s is when my family first got the tickets in their name.&quot;That would definitely be surreal just because I grew up going to every home game from the time I was seven to eight years old to by the time I was a freshman in college.”The Browns currently have an ongoing quarterback competition, featuring Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.In their 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, only Sanders and Tyler Huntley saw playing time, though Flacco was expected to start. Sanders went 14-for-23 with two touchdown passes in the game.However, none of the four quarterbacks has firmly claimed the role of the Browns’ long-term QB1, which leaves open the possibility for Drew Allar to be that future option in Cleveland.Drew Allar earns multiple preseason honors ahead of final yearAfter throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2024, Drew Allar had the option to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but he decided to return to Penn State to complete his “unfinished business.&quot;“I had a pretty wide range of being a top-end guy or maybe being like a mid-round guy,&quot; Allar said at Big Ten media days. &quot;So for me, again, it was too scattered to pull that trigger.&quot;I felt like there’s a lot of strides I’ve made every year in my development, but there’s definitely areas I wanted to get better at and need to get better at.”With Allar's final year with the Nittany Lions, expectations are only growing. Last week, he was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list and had earlier earned spots on the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists.