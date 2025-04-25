“Would be f***ing hysterical”: CFB fans left in splits by Shilo Sanders potentially getting drafted before Shedeur Sanders in the 2nd round

The NFL draft was a harsh wake-up call for Shedeur Sanders, who dropped out of the first round after much talk that he could be a top five pick. It was a draft stock drop that had not been seen in years.
After the end of the 2024 college football regular season, Sanders was the favorite to become the first overall pick. However, he's now hoping that a team decides to pick him on day two.
If one of the two Sanders brothers was going to suffer through the draft experience, fans expected it to be Shilo Sanders and not Shedeur. Fans are now wondering if Shilo could be selected first.
"Oh that would be f***ing hysterical," one fan wrote.
"This is the funniest possible draft outcome for sure," a fan said.
"Shilo is Deion's favorite son now," another fan wrote.
Some argued that the reality is much darker for the Sanders family.
"Shilo sanders is not getting drafted lmfao" one fan commented.
"UFL having their draft right now too?" a fan tweeted.
A fan highlighted the tough road ahead for Shedeur.
"Shadeur Sanders will have something to prove when he gets to the league," one fan wrote.
Shedeur Sanders' reaction to being skipped in round one of the NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders wasn't present at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the NFL draft's first round on Thursday. Instead, the Colorado quarterback watched from his home in Texas.
After not hearing his name called, he still had high hopes about his future in the league.
"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders said. "But I feel like with God, anything's possible — everything's possible.
"I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance -- we all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."
Miami's Cam Ward was selected No. 1, and Shedeur's teammate and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, was picked No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The only other quarterback drafted in the first round was Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart by the New York Giants at No. 25.
