"Would be the home run grand slam end of ballgame draft" – Patriots fans laud scenario where Travis Hunter lands in New England

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had a season for the ages. He won the Heisman Trophy after showing his dominance on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Although his Buffs team could not reach the college football playoff, it was still their best season in years.

Now that Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, there are several teams that could be interested in him as a top pick, including the New England Patriots. On Thursday, SCOUTD conducted a mock draft. The Patriots selected Travis Hunter in the draft with the fourth overall pick.

Fans reacted very positively to this possible scenario.

"I mean this would be the home run grand slam end of ballgame draft," one fan wrote.

"If the giants don’t take a qb, us winning that last game will be such a giant mistake. I’ll be happy with hunter or carter. I think Carter would be a better fit, but won’t pass up on generational talent like hunter," one fan commented.

"Perfect," one fan added.

Other fans commented on the other selections the New England Patriots made in this mock draft.

"Ratledge and Noel being there at those picks would shock me but never know. Would be a lot of talent if they do," one fan wrote.

"Green is gonna be a monster under the right coaching," one fan commented.

"There is like negative 240% this scenario works out. Ain't no way Mike Green drops that bad," one fan added.

How likely is Travis Hunter to be drafted by the New England Patriots?

Travis Hunter is viewed as one of the best-skill position players in the draft. However, the Tennessee Titans at first overall and the New York Giants at third overall are both likely interested in drafting a quarterback. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns could also take a quarterback depending on what they want to do with Deshaun Watson, who is under contract for one more season.

If at least two of those teams pick a quarterback, which is likely, there is a good chance the Patriots will end up with Travis Hunter in April. However, New England will have more players to choose from than just Travis Hunter.

Other highly rated skill position players that the Patriots could consider to pick in the draft include edge rusher Abdul Carter, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and cornerback Will Johnson.

