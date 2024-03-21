"Would've been the 2nd quarterback off the board": Colorado HC Deion Sanders has bullish take on son, Shedeur's, stock in the 2024 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders had an up-and-down season in his first year coaching at the FBS level. After getting off to a 3-0 start and reaching as high as No.18 in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Colorado Buffaloes won just one of their final nine games. Despite their struggles, quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a great season.

The three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, who was playing at the FBS level for the first time, threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He completed 69.3% of his passes and added four rushing touchdowns. While many expected him to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, the younger Sanders opted to return to the Buffaloes for his senior season.

Speaking to the media at Colorado's spring camp, 'Coach Prime' shared that he believes his son would have been the second quarterback off the board, stating:

"Let's just get this straight. Let's get the elephant in the room. Shedeur would've been a high draft pick this year. Let's just stop the foolishness and you get mad when I tell you. The only reason I know that is because don't you think I know people in the NFL? I'm sorry, I played for how many years, 14? Got a gold jacket at the crib, I think. I think I know some people. The Jerry Jones', Arthur Blank's - I know some people in the game - the Roger Goodell's."

Deion Sanders continued:

"I know some people so when I speak, I'm not just throwing stuff out of my head. I'm throwing stuff based on knowledge so let's just get that straight. If Shedeur would've gone in the draft this year, he probably would've been the second - he wouldn't have been the first quarterback off the board. I think he had the ability, but he probably would've been the second quarterback off the board."

Shedeur Sanders reveals why he chose to return to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

While Shedeur Sanders was projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he chose to return to the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur discussed his decision to return to his dad's program, stating:

"I was trying to be the first quarterback off the board. That's really what it is... I understood. I know this year wasn't my year so next year. I didn't have enough time at this level."

While Sanders had a great season, former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been the presumptive first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for quite some time. Entering next season, the Buffaloes quarterback is viewed as the top draft prospect at his position.