"Wtf is this handsome a** pic bro": Fans glow with Will Howard's wholesome pic for NFL draft day 2 

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard hasn't heard his name called at the 2025 NFL draft yet. In the meantime, the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native was waiting with a smooth look. In an Instagram post, Howard shared a picture of his Friday outfit.

Ad

"Ready in #mydsw @dsw," Howard wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the quarterback's look, wearing black pants, a white T-shirt and a light brown jacket. Howard's combed hair was a stark contrast to the rough game-day image fans were more used to seeing.

"Wtf is this handsome a•• pic bro," one fan wrote.

"Damn bro this is so YOU!!" a former Kansas State teammate said.

"Best looking and best quarterback in the draft," a fan added.

Ad

Other fans focused more on where the national championship-winning quarterback would wind up playing next year, with two AFC North rival teams' fans being the most vocal. Howard was expected to be a Day 3 pick before the draft.

"The Cleveland browns need you," a fan wrote.

"I pray the Steelers draft you," another fan said.

"In a couple hours my man’s gonna be a Cleveland Brown, book it," a fan added.

Ad

Reactions to Will Howard's fashionable Friday look. - Source: Instagram/@willhoward

Will Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national title after four years at Kansas State. He passed for a career-high 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 picks in 2024, leading the Buckeyes to a 14-2 record.

Ad

During his college career, Howard recorded 9,796 passing yards and 83 touchdowns. He also had 1,147 rushing yards and 26 scores on the ground. While he isn't as fast as other quarterbacks, he made some plays with his legs in college.

Former Steelers QB praises Will Howard ahead of NFL draft

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had Howard among the best quarterbacks available in this year's draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion shared his thoughts on the "Footballin Podcast" on Tuesday.

Ad

"I really like the kid, Will Howard, from Ohio State. I just think he is a winner," Roethlisberger said.

While not believed to have the same upside as the longtime Pittsburgh quarterback, Howard has one thing in common with Roethlisberger. They are both big, mobile quarterbacks.

Howard, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect can move around the pocket, something Big Ben thrived in during his NFL career.

Ad

Roethlisberger's former team is still looking for a quarterback, and the Ohio State signal-caller is believed to be one of the players considered by the Steelers organization.

Where do you think Will Howard will end up getting drafted? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.