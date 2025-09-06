  • home icon
  "WTF are these refs thinking?": CFB fans call out Iowa vs Iowa State referees for awful punt-catch interference call in Week 2

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 06, 2025 17:51 GMT
The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones
The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones host bitter rivals, the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes at the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday evening in a blockbuster Week 2 game. Last year's edition of the rivalry game was a close one with the Cyclones edging out the Hawkeyes 20-19 and accounting for the anticipation surrounding this year's game.

Coach Kirk Ferentz's Iowa State entered the game as slight favorites according to FanDuel (+3.5), but their in-state rivals jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the second quarter before a controversial moment caused fans of both teams to hotly debate the matter on X.

A kick-catch interference penalty was not called on the Hawkeyes when their players interfered with a Cyclones punt returner before he caught the ball, even after a review by the referees.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the call by the referees during the Cy-Hawk game.

Some fans were not pleased that the referees seemed to favor the Hawkeyes with the controversial call.

"You gotta be high or blind! That was both interference and a Hawkeye touched it first. WTF are these refs thinking? That’s terrible awful officiating!" One fan tweeted.
"So we can just run over punt returners before the ball even gets there? And somehow get awarded the ball???" Another fan tweeted.
"One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen. Just insanity that it A) didn’t get called a penalty and B) the refs didn’t see the Iowa player touch the ball first," one fan tweeted.

Iowa State coach seeks Cy-Hawk revenge

Iowa State Cyclones coach Matt Campbell has never beaten the Iowa Hawkeyes at home during his 10-year tenure. Despite building a conference championship contender, Campbell, whose ranked team has a perfect 2-0 record this season, has not won at home in the series since 2011.

During an interview with Fox Sports' host Brady Quinn on Wednesday before the rivalry game, Campbell stated his determination to change the Cyclones' woeful home record against the Hawkeyes.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity," Campbell said. "[The Hawkeyes] kind of had a lay of the land in the state of Iowa. It's kinda been fun for us to build a program to be able to compete with them."
Should Iowa State beat Iowa at the Jack Trice on Saturday, it would represent the first time that the Cyclones would have beaten the Hawkeyes twice in a row since 2012 and would cement Campbell's team as an early-season contender with a 3-0 record this season.

