  Wyoming vs. Colorado projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

Wyoming vs. Colorado projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 20, 2025 21:06 GMT
Colorado v Houston - Source: Getty
Colorado v Houston - Source: Getty

It hasn't been a desirable start to the 2025 season for Colorado (1-2). The Buffaloes opened the season with a loss to Georgia Tech before defeating Delaware in Week 2. They suffered their second loss of the season last week when they fell on the road to Houston.

Deion Sanders and his team return to Boulder this weekend with the hope of getting a win. The Buffaloes are heavily favored in the encounter, and it will be an opportunity to build some momentum.

Wyoming has only suffered a loss this season. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout loss to Utah after defeating Akron and Northern Iowa in the first two games. They will be aiming to stage an upset in Boulder on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at Folsom Field at 10:15 p.m. ET. Here's look at the projected starting lineup of both teams.

Wyoming's projected starting lineup

Offense

WR-X11Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR
WR-Z8Sargent, Jaylen RS SR
WR-SL13Durr Jr., Chris SO
LT65Geiger, Nathan RS SO
LG78King, Wes RS JR
OC79Walsh, Jack RS SR
RG72Barnett, Caden RS SR
RT70Johnsen, Rex RS JR
TE-Y84Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR
QB12Anderson, Kaden RS SO
RB22Scott, Sam RS SR
Defense

LDE5Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR
NT94Florentine, Ben RS SR
DT97Samsula, Lucas RS SO
RDE40Westland, Tyce RS SR
WLB9Johnson, Brayden SR/TR
MLB6Eller, Evan GR/TR
LCB13Bell, Ian JR
SS3Johnson, Andrew RS SR
FS23Thomas, Jones RS SO
RCB8Boss, Tyrese RS FR
NB12Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR
Special Teams

PT18Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
PK47Sandvik, Erik RS SO
KO18Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
LS52York, Carson SR
H43Helm, Gavyn RS FR
PR3DeBlanc, Deion FR
KR3DeBlanc, Deion FR
Colorado's projected starting lineup

Offense

PosNo.Player 1
WR-X8Williams, Joseph SO/TR
WR-Z9Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR
WR-SL6Miller, Dre'lon SO
LT77Seaton, Jordan SO
LG71Hill, Xavier GR/TR
C58McGill, Zarian SR/TR
RG72Crisler, Zylon GR/TR
RT53Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR
TE85Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR
QB16Staub, Ryan RS SO
RB29Welch, Micah SO
Defense

PosNo.Player 1
LDE27Wade, Keaten SR/TR
NT92Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR
DT91Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR
RDE53Walker, Arden RS SR/TR
WLB42Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
MLB37French, Martavius RS SR/TR
LCB5Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR
SS28Finneseth, Ben RS SR
FS23Stoutmire, Carter JR
RCB8McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR
NB4Hodge, Preston SR/TR
Special Teams

PosNo.Player 1
PT35Greaves, Damon JR/TR
PK16Mata, Alejandro SR/TR
KO43Buchanan, Buck SR/TR
LS39Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR
H35Greaves, Damon JR/TR
PR20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR
KR15Gibson, Quentin FR
Wyoming's depth chart

Offense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3
WR-X11Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR9Holman, Jackson RS SO/TR2
Richardson, Eric RS JR/TR
WR-Z8Sargent, Jaylen RS SR82
Brantley, Bricen RS SO
WR-SL13Durr Jr., Chris SO3DeBlanc, Deion FR85
Nanke, Clay RS SR/TR
LT65Geiger, Nathan RS SO71
Davies, Jake RS SO
LG78King, Wes RS JR73
Hall, Caleb RS FR
OC79Walsh, Jack RS SR57
Sandy, Luke RS JR
RG72Barnett, Caden RS SR63
Jenkins, Braylon RS FR
RT70Johnsen, Rex RS JR50
Panozzo, Giovanni RS FR
TE-Y84Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR86
Svoboda, Evan RS SR/TR
QB12Anderson, Kaden RS SO14
Sims, Landon RS SO/TR
RB22Scott, Sam RS SR5Kellman, Terron RS JR/TR24
White, Max GR/TR
Defense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3
LDE5Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR18
Eyabi, Peter RS JR/TR
NT94Florentine, Ben RS SR90
Vyas, Aneesh GR/TR
DT97Samsula, Lucas RS SO98
Williams, Jayden RS SO
RDE40Westland, Tyce RS SR52Ifeanyi, Chisom GR/TR55
Sjogren, Kevin RS JR
WLB9Johnson, Brayden SR/TR21Sibomana, Enock RS SR/TR26
Rutherford, Gary RS FR
MLB6Eller, Evan GR/TR42
Stuhlsatz, Ethan RS SR/TR
LCB13Bell, Ian JR20Miller, Dainsus SR/TR31Deen, Tyson FR
SS3Johnson, Andrew RS SR22
DaCosta, Jaden RS SO/TR
FS23Thomas, Jones RS SO4
Taylor, Justin RS SO/TR
RCB8Boss, Tyrese RS FR7
Grant, Markie RS FR
NB12Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR2
Merritt, Caleb RS JR
Special Teams

PT18Edmiston, Bart JR/TR43
Helm, Gavyn RS FR
PK47Sandvik, Erik RS SO99
Anderson, Keelan RS FR
KO18Edmiston, Bart JR/TR47
Sandvik, Erik RS SO
LS52York, Carson SR45
Houston, Charlie FR
H43Helm, Gavyn RS FR18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
PR3DeBlanc, Deion FR13
Durr Jr., Chris SO
KR3DeBlanc, Deion FR2
Merritt, Caleb RS JR
Colorado's depth chart

Offense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4
WR-X8Williams, Joseph SO/TR5
Williams, Hykeem JR/TR
WR-Z9Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR82Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR81
Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR
WR-SL6Miller, Dre'lon SO15Gibson, Quentin FR17Hardge, Isaiah RS SO13
Mathis, Kaleb RS SO
LT77Seaton, Jordan SO52
Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR
LG71Hill, Xavier GR/TR56
Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR
C58McGill, Zarian SR/TR70
Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR
RG72Crisler, Zylon GR/TR59
Attia, Yahya RS FR
RT53Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR55
Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR
TE85Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR31Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR86
Kopetz, Brady RS JR
QB3Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR16Staub, Ryan RS SO10Lewis, Julian FR
RB29Welch, Micah SO20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR26
Price, Simeon RS SR/TR
Defense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4
LDE27Wade, Keaten SR/TR44Merritt, London FR
NT92Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR94Coleman, Tavian SR/TR90Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR90
Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR
DT91Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR88McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR95
Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR
RDE53Walker, Arden RS SR/TR49Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR98
McPherson, Alexander FR
WLB42Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR50
Hughes, Reginald GR/TR
MLB37French, Martavius RS SR/TR40
Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR
LCB5Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR3Parks, Teon JR/TR10
Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR
SS28Finneseth, Ben RS SR9
Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR
FS23Stoutmire, Carter JR13
Slaughter, John JR/TR
RCB8McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR29Yates, Ivan GR/TR
NB4Hodge, Preston SR/TR9
Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR
Special Teams

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2
PT35Greaves, Damon JR/TR38
Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR
PK16Mata, Alejandro SR/TR43
Buchanan, Buck SR/TR
KO43Buchanan, Buck SR/TR18
Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR
LS39Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR45
Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR
H35Greaves, Damon JR/TR38
Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR
PR20Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR15Gibson, Quentin FR
KR15Gibson, Quentin FR20
Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR
Where to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado

The game between Wyoming and Colorado is set to be broadcast live on ESPN. The game can also be livestreamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

