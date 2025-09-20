Wyoming vs. Colorado projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season
It hasn't been a desirable start to the 2025 season for Colorado (1-2). The Buffaloes opened the season with a loss to Georgia Tech before defeating Delaware in Week 2. They suffered their second loss of the season last week when they fell on the road to Houston.
Deion Sanders and his team return to Boulder this weekend with the hope of getting a win. The Buffaloes are heavily favored in the encounter, and it will be an opportunity to build some momentum.
Wyoming has only suffered a loss this season. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout loss to Utah after defeating Akron and Northern Iowa in the first two games. They will be aiming to stage an upset in Boulder on Saturday night.
The game is scheduled to kick off at Folsom Field at 10:15 p.m. ET. Here's look at the projected starting lineup of both teams.
Wyoming's projected starting lineup
Offense
WR-X
11
Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR
WR-Z
8
Sargent, Jaylen RS SR
WR-SL
13
Durr Jr., Chris SO
LT
65
Geiger, Nathan RS SO
LG
78
King, Wes RS JR
OC
79
Walsh, Jack RS SR
RG
72
Barnett, Caden RS SR
RT
70
Johnsen, Rex RS JR
TE-Y
84
Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR
QB
12
Anderson, Kaden RS SO
RB
22
Scott, Sam RS SR
Defense
LDE
5
Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR
NT
94
Florentine, Ben RS SR
DT
97
Samsula, Lucas RS SO
RDE
40
Westland, Tyce RS SR
WLB
9
Johnson, Brayden SR/TR
MLB
6
Eller, Evan GR/TR
LCB
13
Bell, Ian JR
SS
3
Johnson, Andrew RS SR
FS
23
Thomas, Jones RS SO
RCB
8
Boss, Tyrese RS FR
NB
12
Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR
Special Teams
PT
18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
PK
47
Sandvik, Erik RS SO
KO
18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
LS
52
York, Carson SR
H
43
Helm, Gavyn RS FR
PR
3
DeBlanc, Deion FR
KR
3
DeBlanc, Deion FR
Colorado's projected starting lineup
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
WR-X
8
Williams, Joseph SO/TR
WR-Z
9
Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR
WR-SL
6
Miller, Dre'lon SO
LT
77
Seaton, Jordan SO
LG
71
Hill, Xavier GR/TR
C
58
McGill, Zarian SR/TR
RG
72
Crisler, Zylon GR/TR
RT
53
Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR
TE
85
Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR
QB
16
Staub, Ryan RS SO
RB
29
Welch, Micah SO
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
LDE
27
Wade, Keaten SR/TR
NT
92
Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR
DT
91
Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR
RDE
53
Walker, Arden RS SR/TR
WLB
42
Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
MLB
37
French, Martavius RS SR/TR
LCB
5
Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR
SS
28
Finneseth, Ben RS SR
FS
23
Stoutmire, Carter JR
RCB
8
McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR
NB
4
Hodge, Preston SR/TR
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player 1
PT
35
Greaves, Damon JR/TR
PK
16
Mata, Alejandro SR/TR
KO
43
Buchanan, Buck SR/TR
LS
39
Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR
H
35
Greaves, Damon JR/TR
PR
20
Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR
KR
15
Gibson, Quentin FR
Wyoming's depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
WR-X
11
Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR
9
Holman, Jackson RS SO/TR
2
Richardson, Eric RS JR/TR
WR-Z
8
Sargent, Jaylen RS SR
82
Brantley, Bricen RS SO
WR-SL
13
Durr Jr., Chris SO
3
DeBlanc, Deion FR
85
Nanke, Clay RS SR/TR
LT
65
Geiger, Nathan RS SO
71
Davies, Jake RS SO
LG
78
King, Wes RS JR
73
Hall, Caleb RS FR
OC
79
Walsh, Jack RS SR
57
Sandy, Luke RS JR
RG
72
Barnett, Caden RS SR
63
Jenkins, Braylon RS FR
RT
70
Johnsen, Rex RS JR
50
Panozzo, Giovanni RS FR
TE-Y
84
Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR
86
Svoboda, Evan RS SR/TR
QB
12
Anderson, Kaden RS SO
14
Sims, Landon RS SO/TR
RB
22
Scott, Sam RS SR
5
Kellman, Terron RS JR/TR
24
White, Max GR/TR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
LDE
5
Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR
18
Eyabi, Peter RS JR/TR
NT
94
Florentine, Ben RS SR
90
Vyas, Aneesh GR/TR
DT
97
Samsula, Lucas RS SO
98
Williams, Jayden RS SO
RDE
40
Westland, Tyce RS SR
52
Ifeanyi, Chisom GR/TR
55
Sjogren, Kevin RS JR
WLB
9
Johnson, Brayden SR/TR
21
Sibomana, Enock RS SR/TR
26
Rutherford, Gary RS FR
MLB
6
Eller, Evan GR/TR
42
Stuhlsatz, Ethan RS SR/TR
LCB
13
Bell, Ian JR
20
Miller, Dainsus SR/TR
31
Deen, Tyson FR
SS
3
Johnson, Andrew RS SR
22
DaCosta, Jaden RS SO/TR
FS
23
Thomas, Jones RS SO
4
Taylor, Justin RS SO/TR
RCB
8
Boss, Tyrese RS FR
7
Grant, Markie RS FR
NB
12
Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR
2
Merritt, Caleb RS JR
Special Teams
PT
18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
43
Helm, Gavyn RS FR
PK
47
Sandvik, Erik RS SO
99
Anderson, Keelan RS FR
KO
18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
47
Sandvik, Erik RS SO
LS
52
York, Carson SR
45
Houston, Charlie FR
H
43
Helm, Gavyn RS FR
18
Edmiston, Bart JR/TR
PR
3
DeBlanc, Deion FR
13
Durr Jr., Chris SO
KR
3
DeBlanc, Deion FR
2
Merritt, Caleb RS JR
Colorado's depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
WR-X
8
Williams, Joseph SO/TR
5
Williams, Hykeem JR/TR
WR-Z
9
Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR
82
Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR
81
Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR
WR-SL
6
Miller, Dre'lon SO
15
Gibson, Quentin FR
17
Hardge, Isaiah RS SO
13
Mathis, Kaleb RS SO
LT
77
Seaton, Jordan SO
52
Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR
LG
71
Hill, Xavier GR/TR
56
Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR
C
58
McGill, Zarian SR/TR
70
Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR
RG
72
Crisler, Zylon GR/TR
59
Attia, Yahya RS FR
RT
53
Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR
55
Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR
TE
85
Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR
31
Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR
86
Kopetz, Brady RS JR
QB
3
Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR
16
Staub, Ryan RS SO
10
Lewis, Julian FR
RB
29
Welch, Micah SO
20
Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR
26
Price, Simeon RS SR/TR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
LDE
27
Wade, Keaten SR/TR
44
Merritt, London FR
NT
92
Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR
94
Coleman, Tavian SR/TR
90
Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR
90
Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR
DT
91
Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR
88
McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR
95
Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR
RDE
53
Walker, Arden RS SR/TR
49
Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR
98
McPherson, Alexander FR
WLB
42
Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR
50
Hughes, Reginald GR/TR
MLB
37
French, Martavius RS SR/TR
40
Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR
LCB
5
Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR
3
Parks, Teon JR/TR
10
Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR
SS
28
Finneseth, Ben RS SR
9
Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR
FS
23
Stoutmire, Carter JR
13
Slaughter, John JR/TR
RCB
8
McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR
29
Yates, Ivan GR/TR
NB
4
Hodge, Preston SR/TR
9
Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR
Where to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado
The game between Wyoming and Colorado is set to be broadcast live on ESPN. The game can also be livestreamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV.
About the author
Farouk Yusuf
Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.
A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.
Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.
Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.