Wyoming vs. Colorado projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

It hasn't been a desirable start to the 2025 season for Colorado (1-2). The Buffaloes opened the season with a loss to Georgia Tech before defeating Delaware in Week 2. They suffered their second loss of the season last week when they fell on the road to Houston.

Deion Sanders and his team return to Boulder this weekend with the hope of getting a win. The Buffaloes are heavily favored in the encounter, and it will be an opportunity to build some momentum.

Wyoming has only suffered a loss this season. The Cowboys are coming off a blowout loss to Utah after defeating Akron and Northern Iowa in the first two games. They will be aiming to stage an upset in Boulder on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at Folsom Field at 10:15 p.m. ET. Here's look at the projected starting lineup of both teams.

Wyoming's projected starting lineup

Offense

WR-X 11 Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR WR-Z 8 Sargent, Jaylen RS SR WR-SL 13 Durr Jr., Chris SO LT 65 Geiger, Nathan RS SO LG 78 King, Wes RS JR OC 79 Walsh, Jack RS SR RG 72 Barnett, Caden RS SR RT 70 Johnsen, Rex RS JR TE-Y 84 Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR QB 12 Anderson, Kaden RS SO RB 22 Scott, Sam RS SR

Defense

LDE 5 Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR NT 94 Florentine, Ben RS SR DT 97 Samsula, Lucas RS SO RDE 40 Westland, Tyce RS SR WLB 9 Johnson, Brayden SR/TR MLB 6 Eller, Evan GR/TR LCB 13 Bell, Ian JR SS 3 Johnson, Andrew RS SR FS 23 Thomas, Jones RS SO RCB 8 Boss, Tyrese RS FR NB 12 Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR

Special Teams

PT 18 Edmiston, Bart JR/TR PK 47 Sandvik, Erik RS SO KO 18 Edmiston, Bart JR/TR LS 52 York, Carson SR H 43 Helm, Gavyn RS FR PR 3 DeBlanc, Deion FR KR 3 DeBlanc, Deion FR

Colorado's projected starting lineup

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 WR-X 8 Williams, Joseph SO/TR WR-Z 9 Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR WR-SL 6 Miller, Dre'lon SO LT 77 Seaton, Jordan SO LG 71 Hill, Xavier GR/TR C 58 McGill, Zarian SR/TR RG 72 Crisler, Zylon GR/TR RT 53 Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR TE 85 Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR QB 16 Staub, Ryan RS SO RB 29 Welch, Micah SO

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 LDE 27 Wade, Keaten SR/TR NT 92 Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR DT 91 Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR RDE 53 Walker, Arden RS SR/TR WLB 42 Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR MLB 37 French, Martavius RS SR/TR LCB 5 Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR SS 28 Finneseth, Ben RS SR FS 23 Stoutmire, Carter JR RCB 8 McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR NB 4 Hodge, Preston SR/TR

Special Teams

Pos No. Player 1 PT 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR PK 16 Mata, Alejandro SR/TR KO 43 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR LS 39 Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR H 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR PR 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR KR 15 Gibson, Quentin FR

Wyoming's depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 WR-X 11 Fitzgerald, Michael GR/TR 9 Holman, Jackson RS SO/TR 2 Richardson, Eric RS JR/TR WR-Z 8 Sargent, Jaylen RS SR 82 Brantley, Bricen RS SO WR-SL 13 Durr Jr., Chris SO 3 DeBlanc, Deion FR 85 Nanke, Clay RS SR/TR LT 65 Geiger, Nathan RS SO 71 Davies, Jake RS SO LG 78 King, Wes RS JR 73 Hall, Caleb RS FR OC 79 Walsh, Jack RS SR 57 Sandy, Luke RS JR RG 72 Barnett, Caden RS SR 63 Jenkins, Braylon RS FR RT 70 Johnsen, Rex RS JR 50 Panozzo, Giovanni RS FR TE-Y 84 Gyllenborg, John Michael RS SR 86 Svoboda, Evan RS SR/TR QB 12 Anderson, Kaden RS SO 14 Sims, Landon RS SO/TR RB 22 Scott, Sam RS SR 5 Kellman, Terron RS JR/TR 24 White, Max GR/TR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 LDE 5 Wilson, Brayden RS SR/TR 18 Eyabi, Peter RS JR/TR NT 94 Florentine, Ben RS SR 90 Vyas, Aneesh GR/TR DT 97 Samsula, Lucas RS SO 98 Williams, Jayden RS SO RDE 40 Westland, Tyce RS SR 52 Ifeanyi, Chisom GR/TR 55 Sjogren, Kevin RS JR WLB 9 Johnson, Brayden SR/TR 21 Sibomana, Enock RS SR/TR 26 Rutherford, Gary RS FR MLB 6 Eller, Evan GR/TR 42 Stuhlsatz, Ethan RS SR/TR LCB 13 Bell, Ian JR 20 Miller, Dainsus SR/TR 31 Deen, Tyson FR SS 3 Johnson, Andrew RS SR 22 DaCosta, Jaden RS SO/TR FS 23 Thomas, Jones RS SO 4 Taylor, Justin RS SO/TR RCB 8 Boss, Tyrese RS FR 7 Grant, Markie RS FR NB 12 Hearns, Desman RS JR/TR 2 Merritt, Caleb RS JR

Special Teams

PT 18 Edmiston, Bart JR/TR 43 Helm, Gavyn RS FR PK 47 Sandvik, Erik RS SO 99 Anderson, Keelan RS FR KO 18 Edmiston, Bart JR/TR 47 Sandvik, Erik RS SO LS 52 York, Carson SR 45 Houston, Charlie FR H 43 Helm, Gavyn RS FR 18 Edmiston, Bart JR/TR PR 3 DeBlanc, Deion FR 13 Durr Jr., Chris SO KR 3 DeBlanc, Deion FR 2 Merritt, Caleb RS JR

Colorado's depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 WR-X 8 Williams, Joseph SO/TR 5 Williams, Hykeem JR/TR WR-Z 9 Brown, Sincere RS SR/TR 82 Timmons Jr., Terrell SR/TR 81 Hestera, Jack RS SR/TR WR-SL 6 Miller, Dre'lon SO 15 Gibson, Quentin FR 17 Hardge, Isaiah RS SO 13 Mathis, Kaleb RS SO LT 77 Seaton, Jordan SO 52 Roye Jr., Andre RS JR/TR LG 71 Hill, Xavier GR/TR 56 Brown, Tyler RS SR/TR C 58 McGill, Zarian SR/TR 70 Lovelace, Cooper GR/TR RG 72 Crisler, Zylon GR/TR 59 Attia, Yahya RS FR RT 53 Johnson III, Larry RS JR/TR 55 Harden, Kareem RS SR/TR TE 85 Atkins, Zach RS JR/TR 31 Smalls, Sav'ell RS SR/TR 86 Kopetz, Brady RS JR QB 3 Salter, Kaidon RS SR/TR 16 Staub, Ryan RS SO 10 Lewis, Julian FR RB 29 Welch, Micah SO 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 26 Price, Simeon RS SR/TR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 LDE 27 Wade, Keaten SR/TR 44 Merritt, London FR NT 92 Barnes Jr., Anquin RS SR/TR 94 Coleman, Tavian SR/TR 90 Oatis, Jehiem RS JR/TR 90 Carter II, Taurean RS SR/TR DT 91 Davis-Swain, Brandon RS FR 88 McNeill, Amari RS SR/TR 95 Thomas, Tawfiq SR/TR RDE 53 Walker, Arden RS SR/TR 49 Wiggins, Quency RS JR/TR 98 McPherson, Alexander FR WLB 42 Brown, Jeremiah RS SR/TR 50 Hughes, Reginald GR/TR MLB 37 French, Martavius RS SR/TR 40 Myers, Shaun RS SR/TR LCB 5 Johnson, RJ RS SO/TR 3 Parks, Teon JR/TR 10 Vickers, Makari RS SO/TR SS 28 Finneseth, Ben RS SR 9 Byard, Tawfiq RS SO/TR FS 23 Stoutmire, Carter JR 13 Slaughter, John JR/TR RCB 8 McKinney, DJ RS JR/TR 29 Yates, Ivan GR/TR NB 4 Hodge, Preston SR/TR 9 Davis, Tyrecus RS SR/TR Special Teams Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 PT 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR 38 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR PK 16 Mata, Alejandro SR/TR 43 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR KO 43 Buchanan, Buck SR/TR 18 Stoyanovich, Alexander RS FR LS 39 Hawkins, Kameron RS SR/TR 45 Whiting, Luke RS SO/TR H 35 Greaves, Damon JR/TR 38 Gerlach, Daniel JR/TR PR 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR 15 Gibson, Quentin FR KR 15 Gibson, Quentin FR 20 Taylor, DeKalon SR/TR

Where to watch Wyoming vs. Colorado

The game between Wyoming and Colorado is set to be broadcast live on ESPN. The game can also be livestreamed on ESPN+ and FuboTV.

