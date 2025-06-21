Xavier Lucas' attorney breaks silence on Wisconsin's latest tampering allegations against Miami as NIL case takes to court

The transfer of cornerback Xavier Lucas from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Miami Hurricanes has only become more controversial. The Badgers are deciding to take the Hurricanes to court over the transfer, with Wisconsin accusing Miami of tampering.
Darren Heitner, the attorney representing Xavier Lucas, has given the following statement on the case on On3.com:
“Wisconsin’s allegations that my client, Xavier Lucas, met with a Miami coach and prominent alumnus in December 2024 are false."
The allegations of tampering from the Badgers concern the manner and chain of events that led to Lucas' arrival at the Hurricanes. As per the allegations placed, Lucas met with delegates from the Miami team, and this meeting convinced him to transfer to this program. If this did happen, it would be classed as tampering.
Lucas did ask in early December to enter the transfer portal (a move that may have only increased suspicions). He was not allowed to do this, as the Badgers cited that Lucas was contracted to the program as part of the team's NIL revenue-sharing agreement.
Heitner argues that this agreement is only a "memorandum of understanding" and is not legally binding until July 1st, when colleges are allowed to start directly paying their players.
As he was denied his transfer request, Lucas reportedly withdrew from classes at the University of Wisconsin and later enrolled with the University of Miami.
This is technically legal (students can go to any college they like as long as they are accepted), but meant that Lucas has bypassed the transfer portal, the "official" way for a college athlete to move between teams.
This case has exposed more issues with the current state of college football in the NIL area. However, one could see that in this situation, a court case could help fans and programs gain a clear idea of what is and is not allowed in terms of NIL and the ways players transfer.
Xavier Lucas on the field
Xavier Lucas only played one season as a freshman with the Wisconsin Badgers last season. He arrived in college football as a three-star prospect from high school.
In 2024, he made 18 tackles (12 solo) with one interception.
Once this drama gets cleared, Lucas can focus on playing for the Hurricanes and making himself an important part of their defense.
