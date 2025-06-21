Xavier Lucas' attorney breaks silence on Wisconsin's latest tampering allegations against Miami as NIL case takes to court

The transfer of cornerback Xavier Lucas from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Miami Hurricanes has only become more controversial. The Badgers are deciding to take the Hurricanes to court over the transfer, with Wisconsin accusing Miami of tampering.

Ad

Darren Heitner, the attorney representing Xavier Lucas, has given the following statement on the case on On3.com:

“Wisconsin’s allegations that my client, Xavier Lucas, met with a Miami coach and prominent alumnus in December 2024 are false."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The allegations of tampering from the Badgers concern the manner and chain of events that led to Lucas' arrival at the Hurricanes. As per the allegations placed, Lucas met with delegates from the Miami team, and this meeting convinced him to transfer to this program. If this did happen, it would be classed as tampering.

Lucas did ask in early December to enter the transfer portal (a move that may have only increased suspicions). He was not allowed to do this, as the Badgers cited that Lucas was contracted to the program as part of the team's NIL revenue-sharing agreement.

Ad

Heitner argues that this agreement is only a "memorandum of understanding" and is not legally binding until July 1st, when colleges are allowed to start directly paying their players.

As he was denied his transfer request, Lucas reportedly withdrew from classes at the University of Wisconsin and later enrolled with the University of Miami.

This is technically legal (students can go to any college they like as long as they are accepted), but meant that Lucas has bypassed the transfer portal, the "official" way for a college athlete to move between teams.

Ad

This case has exposed more issues with the current state of college football in the NIL area. However, one could see that in this situation, a court case could help fans and programs gain a clear idea of what is and is not allowed in terms of NIL and the ways players transfer.

Xavier Lucas on the field

Xavier Lucas only played one season as a freshman with the Wisconsin Badgers last season. He arrived in college football as a three-star prospect from high school.

Ad

In 2024, he made 18 tackles (12 solo) with one interception.

Once this drama gets cleared, Lucas can focus on playing for the Hurricanes and making himself an important part of their defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.