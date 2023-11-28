Xavier worthy injury update: Latest on Longhorns WR after Red Raiders' Week 13 clash

The Texas Longhorns ended their rivalry week matchup with an injury scare for their star WR Xavier Worthy. Worthy was out of the game but returned later to play in the first half. But in the second quarter, he had to go off again, needing help to get to the medical tent.

The Longhorns faced the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their Week 13 rivalry clash. And they showed the college football world why they have been a Top 10 team this season. But will they get their star wide receiver back for the Big 12 championship game?

Here is the latest update on the injury to the Texas Longhorns wide receiver after the rivalry game with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Xavier Worthy's injury update

Xavier Worthy shook off an injury scare twice against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He appeared to have re-aggravated his foot injury during the Week 12 clash against Iowa State. But the Longhorns wide receiver cum punt returner returned to complete the game again in the second half.

“Xavier Worthy came out of the tent and has been bouncing around and moving around. It clearly is lower extremity. It looks like he’s trying to work through any type of range of motion, any kind of pain tolerance,” said ABC’s Tony Luginbill on the broadcast.

And he did return in the second half and did his duties as a vital cog of the Longhorns offense. He has some days to nurse the injury and will probably be back in action against No. 19 Oklahoma State on Dec. 2 with the Big 12 championship on the line.

Texas brushes past Texas Tech to continue great form

The Longhorns have been in fine form all through the season and that continued in the rivalry matchup. Steve Sarkisian's boys gave the Red Raiders no chance to think about the win as both the offense and the defense did their jobs perfectly. And it showed on the scoreline as Texas won by a landslide.

Texas Tech Texas Football: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after his touchdown catch with receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Xavier Worthy put in a lot of effort despite the injury and raked up 49 yards in four receptions. And that also included a touchdown. The Longhorns won 57-7 and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Worthy finished the regular season with 883 receiving yards in 67 receptions and five touchdowns. He also managed a punt return touchdown and 358 return yards. All in all a great season. The Longhorns will hope that he is fully fit for the big game coming up next week.