"Y’all are such an embarrassing 1 seed team" - CFB fans troll Georgia after Alabama breaks 29-game winning streak

No. 8 Alabama beat No. 1 Georgia by a score of 27-24 in the 2023 SEC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2. The victory for the Crimson Tide put an end to the Bulldogs' 29-game win streak, drawing hysterical reactions from college football fans.

The Bulldogs had an unbeaten record at the end of the regular season and looked like favorites to win the SEC title. However, Nick Saban's side played the perfect party spoilers, blowing open the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

It was the first loss for Georgia in 728 days. Notably, the Tide are now 4-0 against Georgia in SEC title games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following the Bulldogs' defeat against the Crimson Tide on Saturday, college football fans were quick to mock Georgia for failing to win the SEC title, despite being the number-one-ranked team in the country.

On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

"Y’all are such an embarrassing 1 seed team."

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"The Georgia Bulldogs do not belong in the College Football playoffs. You know it. The world knows it."

Expand Tweet

A third commented:

"Even big bad Georgia with back to back ships and 29 straight wins crying with screen shots…..ORDER IS RESTORED."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions after the Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs in the 2023 SEC championship game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Can Alabama make the College Football Playoff? Exploring Crimson Tide's playoff chances after SEC championship win over Georgia

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban

As things stand, the Alabama Crimson Tide have put themselves in contention for the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban's side needed to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game to remain in the hunt for the playoffs, and they managed that.

The Tide, who were ranked No. 8 heading into the title game, now boast a 12-1 overall record. More importantly, they managed to take down the No. 1 ranked team in the SEC title game, something that the college playoff committee will take note of.

The Tide could also receive a further boost for the playoffs if the undefeated teams, No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 FSU, lose their respective championship games later on Saturday.