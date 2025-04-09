"Y'all are gonna see the holy ghost run two yards ahead of me": Shilo Sanders' BTS reveals high claims from Coach Prime's son before pro day

Shilo Sanders was determined to put up a low number during his 40-yard dash time at Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, promised him a new car if he was able to clock a time of 4.40 seconds or lower.

A new behind-the-scenes video from "Thee Pregame Network" on YouTube showed Shilo's determination before the on-field drills, claiming that he was going to use his and God's power when on the field to clock the fastest time possible.

"I'm going to do everything in my power, and in God's power — I'm using me and God's power today to run this 40 (yard dash)," Shilo said (11:50). "I'm gonna run so fast y'all are going to see the holy ghost run two yards ahead of me. I'm gonna run out my mind today."

However, Shilo was not able to hit the 4.40 goal that his father set for him. He posted times of 4.52 seconds, followed by 4.59 seconds. Shilo will wait to see if his performance at the Colorado Pro Day will be good enough to earn him a late-round draft selection from an NFL team.

Will Shilo Sanders be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Sanders spent six seasons at the collegiate level. He started at South Carolina, where he spent two seasons before transferring to join his father at Jackson State, who coached the team. After two seasons with the Tigers, Sanders followed his father to Colorado, where he also played two seasons before wrapping up his collegiate career in 2024.

In his senior year, Sanders recorded 45 solo tackles, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble. However, Sanders did not establish himself as one of the better safeties in the draft class. Most analysts project him to be a late-round draft pick or become an undrafted free agent. Some speculate that the team that selects his brother, Shedeur Sanders, could take a chance on Shilo to keep them together.

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled for April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It will be interesting to see where Shilo will land when it's all said and done.

