"Y’all making enemies out of friends": Emmanuel Acho doubles down on Deion Sanders Jr. for targetting him after pro-Jaxson Dart comment

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho has had enough of Deion Sanders Jr. calling him out following his analysis on whether Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is better suited to be called the second-best QB in the draft, above Shedeur Sanders.

This comes after Sanders Jr. posted a Bible quote to throw shade at Acho for speaking about his brother.

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people. Genesis 50:20 NLT," Sanders Jr. tweeted on Tuesday.

Acho posted a strong message on X, citing his earlier remarks about Shedeur going unnoticed and Sanders Jr. only picking one off comment that was not in favor of his brother.

"@DeionSandersJr. Where were all the memes when I was singing y’all’s praises is my question? I got 18 total tweets about Shedeur in 2 years. 17 singing praises. 1 asking a question about Dart, and yet y’all doing all this? Y’all making enemies out of friends/supporters," Acho tweeted.

He also attached a video where he sang praises for Shedeur.

How the banter between Emmanuel Acho and Shedeur Sanders' brother started?

The best QB in the draft class is arguably Cam Ward, who seems to be a lock to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, there's a debate about who is the second-best between Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

Emmanuel Acho posted an analysis, acknowledging Dart's impressive talent, worthy of becoming the second QB off the board.

Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, first took issue with Acho's analysis on Tuesday.

"I was blind but now I see," Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Acho defended himself and tried to make peace with him.

"I messaged you privately to chat. If simply asking 'Is Jaxson Dart QB2' is unfair or offensive to you, I’m unsure how I can even *attempt* do my job well without offending. I’ve spent 2 yrs praising your family, not that y’all need my praise. I value relationships so let’s talk," Acho tweeted.

However, when he received a biblical message from Sanders Jr. again, he was done trying to be friends.

