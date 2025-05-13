“Y’all are ruining the sport”: Fans worry over Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin’s schedule before massive Week 1 clash 

The Texas Longhorns named Arch Manning as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning spent two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers. Last season, Manning showcased glimpses of his brilliance as a dual-threat quarterback when he took over QB1 duties following Ewers' injury.

The Longhorns' first game of the 2025 season is against the 2024 natty champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams faced each other during the Cotton Bowl semifinal, where Ryan Day's team emerged victorious. There is a lot of hype surrounding a showdown between Arch Manning and Ohio State's predicted QB1, Julian Sayin.

The Buckeyes have not yet named Sayin as their starter. However, he is emerging as a potential starter following spring practices. Amidst the buzz, it was announced that the Buckeyes' season-opener against the Longhorns will be broadcast on FOX as a part of the Big Noon Kickoff program.

This announcement left some fans in a state of worry. They commented about how they don't want the Texas versus Ohio State game scheduled for the afternoon.

"Y'all are ruining the sports by putting these types of game s at noon," one fan commented.

"Bro please don't make this a noon game please," another fan said.

Fan comments on the post (Source: @cfbonfox/Instagram)

"Needs to be night game on ESPN," one fan added.

"ruined the matchup what a joke," another fan said.

"For the love of everything, please don't make this a noon game," one fan commented.

Fan comments on the post (Source: @cfbonfox/Instagram)

Having high-profile college football games scheduled in the afternoon slot has been frowned upon by fans for a long time. They believe that this diminishes the atmosphere and hype of the game.

CFB analyst believes Arch Manning will be the face of college football during 2025 season

There is already a lot of hype surrounding Arch Manning's official debut as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. Several experts and analysts already project the quarterback to be a Heisman finalist.

On Thursday, On3's J.D. Pickell shared his thoughts about the Manning hype train. He predicted that if the quarterback delivers according to expectations, he will become the "face of college football" for the 2025 season.

"Arch Manning will be unavoidable if the hype meets deliver," Pickell said. "I think Arch having success in 2025, even if he doesn't have, like, ridiculous numbers, if he plays well and Texas is good, both things that I think will happen. Arch Manning will be the face of college football here in 2025 now."

(from 5:45 mark onwards)

This year will be the Longhorns' second stint as a part of the SEC conference.

Will Steve Sarkisian manage to lead the program to its first national championship since 2005? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

