  • College Football
  • "Y’all would have tried to crush him" - Ex-Heisman winner RGIII back pedals on Shedeur Sanders criticism after Coach Prime's son's sensational debut

By Maliha
Modified Aug 09, 2025 05:28 GMT
Shedeur Sanders entered Friday’s game against the Carolina Panthers as the Cleveland Browns’ fourth-string quarterback. But with injuries depleting the depth chart, he was thrust into the starting role, and he responded by guiding his squad to a 30-10 win.

Just months after sliding to the fifth round of April’s NFL draft, Coach Prime's son quieted his doubters with a magnificent performance.

For anyone still dismissing the showing as “just a preseason game,” former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III had a pointed response:

"Anyone saying it’s JuST pREseaSOn regarding Shedeur Sanders’ performance can shut all the way up. “It’s just preseason” is the broke cousin of “I was just kidding.” He maximized his opportunity and PUT ON A SHOW. If he played bad, y’all would have tried to crush him," RGIII tweeted.
Sanders’ first touchdown came in the second quarter on a 7-yard strike to wide receiver Kaden Davis. He finished the night completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, tossing two touchdowns without an interception.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski applauded Sanders’ effort against Carolina, but he declined to say whether the performance would impact the ongoing four-man quarterback battle that also features Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco.

However, Sanders was more focused on what the night meant for him personally.

"I'm just thankful to even be able to have, you know, the joy of just being on the field overall and carrying the responsibility of doing the right thing," Sanders said (via YardBarker). "You know, that's two badges under my belt already, that I got out there. I feel like we operated the huddle really good."
RGIII's daughter joins the Shedeur Sanders celebration craze

Shedeur Sanders’ iconic “watch flex” is one of the most recognizable pre-game and post-play celebrations in college football, and it made its way into his NFL debut as well.

In the second quarter on Friday, Sanders delivered a pinpoint play-action touchdown pass before flashing his wrist in that trademark style.

Following the Browns’ 20-point victory, Robert Griffin III joined in on the fun by posting a snap of his daughter imitating the move on X with the caption:

"Perfect timing @ShedeurSanders."

According to MSN, Sanders first debuted this celebration after a 2023 win over Arizona State, where he showed off his $70,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 to the student section.

Edited by Maliha
