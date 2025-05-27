"Y'all are so wrong for this" - CFB world reacts to Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson in CFB 26 cover made by fan

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson continue to remain at the center of attention amid the media scrutiny of their relationship. The UNC coach and his girlfriend have been in the headlines for several reasons in the last couple of months ahead of his first season in Chapel Hill.

EA Sports announced the cover athlete for the upcoming "College Football 26" game on Tuesday. The game will have two sophomore wide receivers on its cover this year, with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams getting the nod from the game developer.

Some fans used the opportunity to take a shot at Belichick and Hudson. A version of the game cover that featured the two was designed and circulated online. The popular picture of Belichick catching Hudson as a mermaid was used by the anonymous designer.

The troll EA Sports College Football 26 cover gained a lot of attention from fans online, as many continued to share it. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Y’all are so wrong for this!!! This is NOT the cover for (EA Sports College)," a fan tweeted.

"The Old Man and The Sea," another fan posted.

"You joke, but Bill is a great choice for the cover. He’s the biggest story in CFB next year and it’s not close," one fan commented.

Other reactions from fans:

"There should be a version of the game where you play as the girlfriend/wife/affair partner of a player or coach and try to work your way up to be an NFL wife," a fan wrote.

"They have a career mode where you start as a college junior and seduce a coach," another fan wrote.

"Gold digger edition," one fan commented.

Pablo Torre provides evidence that Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s relationship started earlier than thought

Pablo Torre claims that Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson may have been dating earlier than previously thought. In a recent episode of his podcast, “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” he revealed evidence indicating a possible connection as far back as 2021.

He highlighted a "fancam" video from a New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in November 2021, where Hudson was seen in attendance, suggesting the relationship may have started earlier than publicly believed.

“After exhaustive searching of the Patriots' fancam database... was the Sunday, November 28th, 2021, when the Tennessee Titans visited the New England Patriots,” Torre said on Monday.

“It's the Patriots' 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. Bill Belichick has a row of seats right beneath the overhang in Gillette Stadium. And what I had to do was scroll and look.”

Torre has been active in uncovering a series of behind-the-scenes developments in the relationship between Belichick and Hudson. Through his podcast appearances, Torre has shared insider accounts and interviews with sources close to the couple.

