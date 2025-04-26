“Yall turnt for this”: Former USC star Zachariah Branch expresses excitement for ex-teammates Calen Bullock and Jaylin Smith on Texans dub

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch may have transferred from USC to Georgia after two seasons, but his love for his former teammates is still as strong as ever.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Houston Texans selected a Trojan in the third round. The franchise moved up five spots to select cornerback Jaylin Smith with the 97th pick. Fellow former product of USC - safety Calen Bullock - will meet him in Texas after he was the 78th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Branch celebrated the reunion on Instagram, sharing a photo of his former teammates with the caption:

“nahhh yall turnt for this one 💯💯💯”

Zachariah Branch celebrates former USC teammates Jaylin Smith and Calen Bullock at the Houston Texans on his Instagram story. (Credits: IG/Zachariah Branch)

Bullock - having finished his rookie season with excellent numbers (54 total tackles and five interceptions over 96 yards) - was present at Smith’s draft party in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Jaylin Smith reflected on his selection

Jaylin Smith started 32 games over four years at USC. During that time, he made 182 tackles, grabbed three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Smith didn’t just play one position — he lined up at cornerback, nickel corner and even both safety spots - mainly due to frequent coaching changes. He settled in at cornerback in 2024.

Jaylin Smith - at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds - is known for being a physical player who isn’t afraid to make contact and will bring speed and energy to the field and the secondary.

"I'm a super versatile player," Smith said, via houstontexans.com. "I can play any position at a very high level. I can also do a lot on special teams and just bring a lot of energy."

Smith reflected on the moment his name was called:

"It was a great time. A great experience. Something I'll always remember for the rest of my life.

USC coach Lincoln Riley praised his former defensive back (via Yardbarker):

“Jaylin’s one of those guys who shows up every time the lights are on. He’s earned every bit of this opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans - looking to strengthen the secondary - has added defensive back Jaylin Smith to a unit that includes cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

