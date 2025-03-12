“Yes baby it is”: Deion Sanders issues words of wisdom to his daughter Deiondra as she opens up about the “spiritual warfare”

Deion Sanders is known for his Christian faith. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been open about it over the years. He’s made it known that faith has helped him navigate some of the most challenging moments of his life.

This includes his 1997 suicide attempt, when he survived after driving off a cliff—an event he has described as a turning point in his spiritual journey.

The Colorado coach has also noted that his faith has guided him to make the best decisions about his life over the years. Sanders is known for sharing faith-based messages on social media while also leading his team in prayers during meetings, practice, and pregame.

Deion Sanders once again showcased his level of faith when his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, made an assertion on social media on Tuesday.

“Spiritual warfare is real,” Deiondra wrote on X.

Deion Sanders quoted the post with a piece of advice for her daughter, alongside the confirmation.

“Yes baby it is, Stay prayed up,” Sanders wrote.

Deion Sanders addresses his players ahead of spring practice

Deion Sanders addressed his Colorado team on Tuesday ahead of the program’s spring practice. The coach expressed his confidence in the potential of the players while getting them mentally prepared for a challenging offseason.

Coach Prime began by instilling belief in his players, stating that he considers this year’s roster to be an improvement over last season’s team. He says this despite losing a host of his top players, including Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

“We are gonna have a great spring, we’re gonna have an awesome spring,” Sanders said. “We have a better team than we had last year. We’re gonna prove it this spring. We’re gonna be so much more disciplined. Dead last in penalties last season. It will not happen, and that starts today. That starts today.”

“Ain't no way we are doing some of the bull junk that we’ve been doing that we think we can get away with because y'all done have no supervision. We ain't doing it no more. We're not doing this anymore.

“It’s a new day. We are going to establish a new day in a new way. If it ain’t, y'all gonna be gone. And I keep my word on that. So, let’s have a great week. We're going to start off right.”

The Buffaloes made significant progress last season, finishing with a 9-4 record, including an Alamo Bowl loss to BYU. Deion Sanders is hoping the Buffaloes make significant progress in the 2025 college football season, challenging for the Big 12 title and making it to the College Football Playoff.

