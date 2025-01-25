  • home icon
  "You with the 2nd round pick": Jordan Seaton takes a hilarious dig at Cam Ward while FaceTiming Shedeur Sanders

“You with the 2nd round pick”: Jordan Seaton takes a hilarious dig at Cam Ward while FaceTiming Shedeur Sanders

By Arnold
Modified Jan 25, 2025 00:25 GMT
Jordan Seaton takes a hilarious dig at Cam Ward while FaceTiming Shedeur Sanders (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Many fans and analysts believe that Miami quarterback Cam Ward could go as a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. However, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton aimed a hilarious dig at the Miami signal-caller regarding his selection during a FaceTime with Shedeur Sanders.

In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media" on Thursday, Sanders was on FaceTime with Seaton while practicing with Ward.

"Aye, you with the 2nd round pick." Seaton was heard saying when Sanders panned the camera toward Ward. (Timestamp: 13:31)
Sanders and Ward are widely tipped to be the first two quarterbacks off the board in this year's draft. However, given their competitive natures, it will be interesting to see which signal-caller gets picked earlier.

Both Sanders and Ward boosted their stocks in the 2024 season with their respective teams.

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also recorded four touchdowns on 100 carries, leading Colorado to a 9-4 record.

Meanwhile, Ward ended the 2024 season with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had four touchdowns on 60 carries and guided the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

Cam Ward debates with Shedeur Sanders over being a 'generational talent'

Miami quarterback Cam Ward - Source: Getty
Miami quarterback Cam Ward - Source: Getty

During their practice session with Select QB, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders had a debate on who was a 'generational talent.' It began with Ward bringing up Mike Borgonzi's recent comments about the Tennessee Titans not looking to pass up on a generational talent with the top pick in this year's NFL draft.

"They said generational talent," Ward said to Sanders. "I'm going to prove them right."

Sanders clapped back and said that there was an article on him, labeling the CU signal-caller as a generational quarterback.

"I'm generational," Sanders said. "So, I guess it’s article versus article."

Sanders and Ward continued their debate but the Colorado quarterback suggested that the Titans could also be referring to Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Either way, both Sanders and Ward will aim to pump up their draft stock in Thursday's Shrine Bowl.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
