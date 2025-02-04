“You are already pushing 60”: Shedeur Sanders shares how he trolled Coach Prime after he revealed his future plans

"Well Off Media" posted a video on Monday of quarterback Shedeur Sanders hanging out at Deion Sanders' house in Texas, which is getting renovated. They are reportedly building a new turf field as well as other workout areas.

In the video, Shedeur chats with his pals about Deion's future plans. He discussed Deion's plans for building a separate gym facility for his own use. Shedeur then mentioned how he teased his father about his plans.

"Dad told me he's gonna make an outdoor gym," Sanders said (starts at 3:25). "He told me he's gonna build an outdoor workout area over there. I'm like, 'you are already pushing 60 dog.' He told me, 'I'm making an outdoor gym.' I told him, 'who's gonna be working out out there. He's already pushing 60, you got a good run left."

"You only got so much time left, it'd be different if he were like 25 or my age or something.' I guess this is real bruh. He building this real right here. 30 cool but I'm saying like. Nah I'm just saying, he pushing 60 trying to make an outdoor gym. You lived a lot of life already so."

Shedeur Sanders need to get ready for the 2025 NFL draft

While Shedeur Sanders teases his father about his workout plans as he approaches 60, he has some serious physical work to do himself in the coming months. The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled between April 24th through April 26th. Sanders is expected to be one of the first five players taken.

The more pressing date for Shedeur is the NFL Draft Combine which starts on February 27th. Despite being viewed by most draft experts as one of the top two QBs in his class alongside Miami's Cam Ward, many doubt if Sanders' talents will translate to the NFL.

Some experts have said they do not think he is a first-round talent and he is being propped up because his father is Deion Sanders. A strong performance at the Draft Combine would do a lot to get rid of his doubters.

However, Sanders is not doing himself any favors because he talked at the Shrine Bowl about not being sure if he will throw at the combine.

