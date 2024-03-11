"You always want more": Oklahoma HC Brent Venables talks consistent roster improvement ahead of first season in the SEC 

Brent Venables enters his third season in charge of Oklahoma in 2024. The coach recorded a much better season with the Sooners in 2023, following a disappointing outing in 2022. However, his third season in charge will be in a new and more challenging environment.

Oklahoma joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024, alongside rival Texas. At a time when the conference has never been more competitive, the two teams must find a quick way to adjust, and Venables believes that continual roster improvement is key.

“You always want more,” Brent Venables told On3’s Andy Staples on Monday. It’s just how coaches are and I think if you chase winning and chase success, I think that is a mindset but you always want more, bigger, longer guys, you want more depth.”

“That’s just the way it is. I don’t know if we can ever satisfy ourselves, no doubt about it. We can compete at a really high level. We’re working hard for just daily improvement, to get better so that we can compete with competitive depth in that conference (SEC), week in and week out,” he added.

Brent Venables recognizes the challenges ahead

Brent Venables spent 10 years as a defensive coordinator at Clemson and was privileged to play against SEC teams every season. Nonetheless, this is going to be something different, as he is aware that Oklahoma will now play tough opposition regularly.

“We played SEC teams every single year, but certainly we didn’t play him every week, though,” Venables said of his time at Clemson.

“And I get that. That’s a very real thing, too. But the competitive depth of the conference, top to bottom, and the environments that you’re going to play in every single week.”

Another major challenge for Brent Venables and the Sooners is the level of support they enjoy at home and on the road in Big 12 games. There were instances where Oklahoma fans outnumbered the home team, something impossible in the SEC.

“The Oklahoma fans aren’t going to outnumber the home team like some places in the Big 12 by any stretch, but that’s exciting," Venables said. "That challenge is some of the allure and some of the draw of going to that conference (SEC) too.”

Venables' coaching experience, particularly his success against SEC teams at the highest level during his day at Clemson, will be invaluable for Oklahoma in 2024. The team will be playing against the likes of Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss in their first season in the conference.