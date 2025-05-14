"You can't blame the kid": Hurricanes insider calls out backlash against Jackson Cantwell from Georgia fans

Georgia Bulldogs fans didn't like it when the No. 1 offensive lineman of the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, chose to commit to Miami over them on Tuesday. According to On3, Miami offered Cantwell a better NIL deal, reportedly worth $2.5 million to secure his commitment.

This put Cantwell in the crosshairs of Georgia fans. Enter Frank Masdeu, host of "Frankly Speaking Canes Football," who didn’t hold back in addressing the backlash coming from Georgia content creators and fans.

"So, basically, what you're saying is that your university either didn’t have the funds or didn’t place a high enough valuation," the Hurricanes insider said. "So you can’t blame the kid if they didn’t value him enough and decided to undercut Miami’s offer. You just can’t. You can’t blame him.

"He went where he was valued the most, which is what you would do if you were applying for a job. You’d go where you’re paid the best and where they value you the most. He thinks that he can be schooled, trained, and developed a lot better at the University of Miami than he could at Georgia—all things being equal."

Masdeu called out YouTubers and bloggers for the University of Georgia for having "such a diminished opinion of their own university."

According to Masdeu, the only reasons why Cantwell must have chosen the Canes over the Bulldogs could be because Miami offered him a better value and that Georgia didn't have the money to match the offer.

Jackson Cantwell calls out On3's reporter for setting "false narrative"

Jackson Cantwell set the record straight on his reason for picking Miami over Georgia. Unlike what many believe, Cantwell didn't pick Miami over Georgia for money and he even called out On3's Pete Nakos for setting a "false narrative."

"Well, I think my response to it is that it's not the same narrative people like Pete Nakos are pushing right now," Cantwell said.

"I mean, I think there's just a false narrative that that's why I'm choosing. And I think that relationships won out in Miami—that was kind of what did it for me. I mean, they spent the most time with me. They put the most effort into recruiting me."

Jackson Cantwell also said that he's grateful to every school that showed interest in his services, but is not happy with the fact that his recruitment was misled into setting the narrative that it was the money that drove him to Miami.

