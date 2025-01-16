“You break it, you buy it”: Riley Leonard explains why he moved from Duke to join Marcus Freeman & Co.

Quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Orange Bowl. The win earned the Fighting Irish a spot in the national championship game where they will play the Ohio State Buckeyes.

On Tuesday, Leonard appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show," where the host asked about his transfer from Duke to Notre Dame after last season. He joked about how Duke had to pay for the surgery for his broken leg after he transferred to Notre Dame.

"Right yeah, I mean, you break it, you buy it. They broke my leg and had to pay for the surgery once I got here," the QB said (starts at 7:25). "How'd I end up here? I ended up entering the portal. I never took an official or unofficial visit anywhere so when I came up here it was my first ever visit and I was blown away. It just kind of made sense.

"I said this in an interview after last game. There really had a lot of different answers on why I came here and there were some personal ones and things like that, but I really came here to win a National Championship. You know, I just wanted to go to a team that could really compete for it, and sure enough, here we are."

Are Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish favorites to win the National Championship?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are favorites according to sportsbooks to win the title. DraftKings has Ohio State as a -355 favorite to win the game and has the Fighting Irish as +280 underdogs. The spread is set at -8.5 points, so while the Buckeyes are not expected to blow out the Fighting Irish, it is expected to be a somewhat comfortable win.

However, Notre Dame has done nothing but prove analysts wrong all season. After losing their second game of the season to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish have won 13 games in a row.

