"You can put him up there": NFL Network analyst believes Caleb Williams ranks among the top talents in the draft over the years 

Caleb Williams is widely projected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The USC quarterback was unable to replicate his Heisman-winning 2022 season in 2023 as the Trojans lost five games. Nonetheless, his draft stock remains on the high.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL scouting combine, the hype around Williams continues to grow. In a recent Zoom call with the media, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the quarterback has the talent that ranks as high as a number of top prospects.

“Caleb, to me is a top guy, and when you look at him specifically and his evaluation trying to stack him up with guys from the past, I think just talent, if we're just looking at pure talent, you can put him up there with really any of the guys we've had just in terms of arm strength, athleticism, the creativity that he has, the play-making ability that he has.”

Caleb Williams still needs to refine his game

Caleb Williams has undoubtedly been one of the best players in college football over the last few seasons. His talent looks evident in the way he orchestrates play on the gridiron.

However, Daniel Jeremiah believes he needs some refining and cleaning up in his game to fit perfectly into the more demanding nature of the NFL. The analyst mentioned that Williams is a special talent but not yet fully ready-made for the professional stage.

“Now, he is not as clean or as polished as some guys we have had over the last few years," Jeremiah said. "Obviously Stroud was kind of ready-made and just came out there and hit the ground running."

"I think there's still some more growth and some cleaning up to do with Caleb's game, but talent-wise it's pretty special.”

Jeremiah believes the Chicago Bears will pick Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick in the upcoming draft, giving them the straight ticket to Caleb Williams. However, there's a belief that the signal-caller might not be ready to join the Bears. Nonetheless, Jeremiah doesn't see much reason for the franchise not to pick him.

“I used the phrase ‘no-brainer’ at one point in time, which maybe that was too strong,” Jeremiah said. “I lean heavily in favor of taking Caleb Williams."

"Unless you have got the offer of all offers, which is a combination of picks and players that it's literally too good to turn down. It would have to blow me away to move off of that pick.”

Notably, Colin Cowherd reported that there are concerns in the player's camp on landing at Chicago. The Bears have struggled in the NFL over the years, and this could have a downturn on William's career.