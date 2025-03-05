"You have to confront players": When Nick Saban explained power of discipline that helped him build Alabama

In a YouTube video shared by James Light in January 2024, Nick Saban emphasized the importance of discipline and accountability in shaping Alabama’s success. He stressed the need to confront players when they fall short of expectations.

Saban said there were “no compromises” when it came to discipline and that his approach wasn't just about holding players accountable:

“I always ask players, ‘What are your goals and aspirations?’ As soon as they tell me, I’m good,” Saban said. [1:11]

“But when they don’t do the things that they're supposed to do, they don't have good discipline to create the right habits to be able to accomplish I’ll call them in and ask, ‘Tell me how this behavior is going to help you accomplish the goals.’”

Saban explained that the power of discipline helped him build Alabama:

“I think you got to confront and demand when you define the expectation of how you want something done,” he said. “I don't think there can be any compromises in that, but I also think you have to confront players.”

Saban often uses NFL draft reports to illustrate the consequences of poor choices and the value of discipline. He even connects small details - like ensuring a player puts their hand behind the line during a sprint - to broader decision-making in the game.

Nick Saban delivers a powerful lesson on discipline to Alabama football campers

During the 2022 Nick Saban Football Camp, the seven-time national champion shared invaluable wisdom with young athletes. Nick Saban emphasized that life is a series of daily decisions, all rooted in self-discipline.

"Here's something I know I'm supposed to do that I really don't want to do. Can you make yourself do it?," Saban said.

"Over here, there's something you know you're damn well not supposed to do and you want to do it. Can you keep yourself from it?"

Saban, who retired in January, stressed that these choices begin the moment the day starts, reinforcing the constant need for discipline in achieving success.

