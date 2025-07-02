"You'd look amazing in Navy and Gold" "Anybody but Notre Dame": Fans react as Larry Fitzgerald's son, Devin Fitzgerald, reveals top 4 destinations

Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class continues to stand out nationally and is on the verge of securing another major addition. Three-star wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald is set to announce his college choice live on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the rising senior also announced his top 4, and Marcus Freeman's program made the list alongside Clemson, Stanford and UCLA.

Fitzgerald was once thought to be leaning toward North Carolina, but he canceled an official visit to Chapel Hill shortly after a trip to South Bend in June. Following his top four reveal, he witnessed a wave of recruiting pitches from the Irish fans.

"All I'm saying is that you'd look amazing in navy and gold!" a fan said.

"You know what to do ☘️," one fan said.

"Please come to South Bend," another fan said.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald. Supporters of other programs also made their cases.

"anybody but notre dame," a fan said.

"Hello I love your father so much please come rescue the Stanford Cardinal I will love you forever thankssssssss," another fan said.

"Come home to clemson," one fan said.

As a junior at Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, Fitzgerald hauled in 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per catch.

Devin Fitzgerald is the No. 82 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Arizona, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Devin Fitzgerald shares the most moving moment from his official visit to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has long stood out as a leading choice for Devin Fitzgerald. His interest only grew stronger after his official visit to South Bend on June 13, with experts like On3’s Mike Singer and Steve Wiltfong even predicting he will ultimately commit there.

Speaking with Irish Sports Daily, Fitzgerald shared that the most moving part of his visit was taking part in the Legacy Walk:

“It was different. I haven’t done something like that at any other school. I thought that was really unique to hear from some of the players and especially like do a stadium walkout was awesome.”

The visit left a powerful impression on Fitzgerald overall.

“It was a great experience,” Fitzgerald said. “Just getting to know some of the other recruits and spending quality time with the coaches and current players. I got to ask some questions, so it was great to learn more about the school and what it would really be like to go there.”

Notre Dame already has two wide receivers committed in the 2026 class: Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison. The Irish have 22 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

