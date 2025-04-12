“You don’t have to be the best on the team”: Deion Sanders issues eye-catching advice to Shilo & Shedeur Sanders ahead of their NFL journey

After exhausting their college football eligibility, Deion Sanders will see his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, transition to the next level in 2025. The two, who played under him at Jackson State and Colorado, are prospects for the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held in Green Bay later this month.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY.com, Sanders was asked about the one piece of advice he's given to his son that has aided them in getting this far in their career. The two were able to make a giant stride with the Tigers and the Buffaloes, leaving an indelible mark on both programs.

“I don’t know if there’s one,” Sanders said. “I think (there has) been a multitude. What I’ve said to them from Day 1 is, ‘You don’t have to be the best on the team, in the league or even in his house. But you got to give me your best. That’s the deal.’ So they always knew that and understood that.”

Deion Sanders made a name for himself as a premier defensive back in college football and the NFL. He's a Pro Football Hall of Famer and ended his NFL career as arguably the greatest cornerback of all time. This places him in a good position to give career advice to his kids.

Deion Sanders discusses how he mentally prepared his kids for the NFL

The NFL can be a demanding and unforgiving stage of football where only the fittest survives. For Deion Sanders' sons, the challenge becomes even more difficult due to the level of attention. Coach Prime disclosed to TODAY.com how he's mentally prepared them for this.

“My sons (have) been attacked since Day 1,” Sanders said. “Even when they played youth ball, about, ‘They ain’t this, they ain’t that.’ So they’re well prepared for the pitfalls and for the ignorance and adolescence of life. We prepare these kids here for not only the ups but for the downs.”

“Somebody’s going to get hurt, somebody’s going to lose their starting job, somebody’s girlfriend is going to do this or cheat on them, or whatever. Somebody’s going to lose someone during the season. It is going to always be those trials and tribulations, but we do a great job of preparing our young men for those pitfalls so they can rock steady.”

Despite his fallen draft stock, Shedeur Sanders is still projected to be drafted as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Shilo, on the flip side, is anticipated to be drafted in the late rounds. Deion Sanders was selected as the No. 5 pick in 1989 by the Atlanta Falcons.

