“You don’t have to be Peyton or Eli”: CFB insider has clear message for Arch Manning as Texas prepares for 2025-26 clash against Ohio State

Arch Manning has been treated like a savior in Texas since he was recruited in 2023. Despite the Longhorns having a quarterback in Quinn Ewers who was a star in his own right, the fans were clamoring for Manning to take over the starting job, especially this past season.

Part of the reason there is so much hype around Arch Manning is because of who he is related to. Former NFL superstars Peyton and Eli Manning are his uncles. As a result, he is expected to be a superstar at both the college and NFL levels.

On Tuesday, On3 posted a clip from the 'Andy & Ari' show. In the show, the co-hosts spoke about expectations for Manning in the season opener against Ohio State next season and beyond. Ari Wasserman spoke about how he does not need to be like his uncles to have success (starts at 11:15).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Arch Manning doubt I think is bizarre and maybe that's just doubt because of his name, but he's going to be good," Wasserman said. "It's not like he's not gonna be good. Here's the other thing, you don't need to be Peyton or Eli Manning to look good with the players around you. Even if he's seven out of 10 QB, he's still gonna put up numbers."

Andy Staples responded, agreeing with Wasserman.

"Let me put it this way, if he's Quinn Ewers, they're gonna win this game (against Ohio State)," Staples said. "Yeah, even if he's not the most generational player that we've ever seen, they're gonna win a lot and he's gonna do really well," Wasserman responded.

Arch Manning is one of the Heisman favorites for next season

Despite many people having doubts about Manning's ability to replicate the success of his uncles, he is still one of the Heisman favorites for next season according to FanDuel. He has not started a full college football season, but he is the No. 2 favorite to win the Heisman behind only LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.

The top five contenders according to FanDuel are as follows:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +800 Texas QB Arch Manning +900 Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +1000 Oregon QB Dante Moore +1200 Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith +1200

Arch Manning does not have much experience starting. He started two games and played most of three this season because of a Quinn Ewers injury. In those games, he threw for 806 yards and eight TDs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.