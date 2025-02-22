“You get pedicures every week”: Cam Ward calls out Shedeur Sanders’ privileges during recent practice session

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders had a little friendly back-and-forth ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward and Sanders are the two top-ranked quarterbacks on draft analysts' boards.

Ad

Recently, the pair were working out ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft Combine at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. During the workout, Ward teased Sanders saying he gets pedicures every week. You can check out the exchange below.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You get pedicures every week, I get them once a month," Ward said.

"Just cause they come to my house, that don't mean nothing," Sanders replied.

"See, I gotta go to them, I don't make them come to me. I show up, I'm dedicated to that sh*t," said Ward.

Both Sanders and Ward hope to go within the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft. With several quarterback-needy teams in the top 10, they likely won't be waiting very long to have their names called on draft night.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward lead the quarterback class of 2025

Sanders had an interesting collegiate career, being coached by his Pro Football Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders. In his senior campaign, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was one of the top passers in the nation, with only one quarterback, Cam Ward, throwing for more touchdowns.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Ward led the Miami Hurricanes to a 10-3 record, passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Hurricanes signal-caller led the nation in touchdown passes and was able to took Miami to a bowl game appearance, where they narrowly lost against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl 42-41.

Ad

With their collegiate careers wrapping up, Sanders and Ward gear up to become the new faces of an NFL franchise that will select them in April. With many quarterback-needy teams in the top 10, such as the Tenessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, there are numerous possibilities for where the pair will end up.

Regardless of where they end up, it will be interesting to see how their respective games translate to the NFL's speed. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, from April 24 to April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place