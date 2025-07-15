"You got cooked" - CFB fans roast Texas Tech's $5.1 million-commit Felix Ojo for firing bold warning to haters

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo boasting about his athletic skills is nothing new for long-time followers who’ve watched him develop over the years. Now that he has earned his five-star rating, Ojo is drawing even more attention from critics, and he doesn’t hold back when responding to them.

In Rivals’ latest rankings update, Ojo slipped from the No. 1 offensive tackle spot in the 2026 class to No. 7, which came following what many labeled a disappointing showing at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, where he was beaten twice in one-on-one drills.

Some took the ranking dip as an opportunity to mock him, but as usual, Ojo responded on X with a confident message aimed at his doubters:

"I see everything the doubters, haters, critics, supporters, and best believe I’m keeping tabs. I’m coming for everything this season just sit back and watch."

Fans, though, criticized Ojo's take.

"We saw you got cooked. Yeah we will be waiting to prove us wrong," one wrote.

"Get on campus first and just put in the work. Everybody can tweet it’s what they do," another said.

"Shut yo lame a** up sound stupid," one added.

However, the Texas Tech commit remains projected to be a multi-year starter in college, and plenty of fans also backed him.

"Embrace the hate! GUNS UP!!!" a person said.

"Tech got your back Felix. Just go ball out,' one added.

Texas Tech has 18 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 33 in the nation. Besides Felix Ojo, the Red Raiders have another offensive tackle commit in the cycle in three-star prospect Jacob Crow.

Felix Ojo's agent gives bold take to whopping contract

Earlier this month, Felix Ojo committed to Texas Tech’s 2026 recruiting class, becoming the program’s first five-star signee since wide receiver Micah Hudson in 2024. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound prospect also ranks as the school’s top-rated addition since 2006, according to ESPN.

Ojo’s decision caught many by surprise, as he had narrowed his choices to Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas. He made an official visit to Texas Tech in April, but most expected him to land with the Longhorns. However, Texas Tech made a late push with a lucrative revenue-sharing deal.

Ojo will join the Red Raiders on a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $5.1 million, as confirmed by his agent, Derrick Shelby of Prestige Management. Speaking to ESPN, Shelby defended Ojo:

"Football is a brutal sport, and athletes are not able to play professionally until their graduating class has been in college three years. It was important to be able to secure Felix Ojo's future and give him and his family some security as he continues to develop into a first-round NFL draft pick."

According to Spotrac, Ojo’s contract value matches what a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would earn over their rookie deal.

