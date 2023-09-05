"You got my dream team up there" - Deion Sanders heaps praise on Skip Bayless for setting up a new 'Undisputed' crew following Shannon Sharpe's exit

Deion Sanders has been the talk of the town following Colorado’s remarkable win over No. 17 TCU on Saturday. The former Jackson State coach is already bringing his winning ways to Boulder.

The Buffaloes head coach was hosted on the Fox Sports talk show “Undisputed.” Following his introduction by Skip Bayless, Coach Prime was quick to mention his admiration for the new crew of the show following the departure of Shannon Sharpe.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer split with Bayless in June after almost seven years together at Fox Sports 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“First of all, I love your new team, Skip," Sanders said. "Playmaker, Key, Richard. These are all my guys. You've got my dream team up there!"

Shannon Sharpe was a pioneer member of "Undisputed," which debuted on Fox Sports in September 2016. However, his recent move to ESPN's "First Take" means there's a need to revamp the cast of the Fox show. "Undisputed" has assembled a new team with members Deion Sanders has a good relationship with.

Expand Tweet

Who's on the new 'Undisputed' team?

With Shannon Sharpe's departure from the sports show, "Undisputed" is left with only one pioneer member, award-winning journalist Skip Bayless. He will host a new panel of elite and famous voices on the show, engaging in discussion on the most trending topics in the world of sports.

New members of the sports talk show include Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin, Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler Keyshawn Johnson, and Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman.

Others who have joined the show include Emmy Award-winning journalist Rachel Nichols, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne and Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson. There's been mixed reactions among fans and viewers to the new composition of the show's cast.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders's relationship with the show’s new cast

The NFL is responsible for the relationship Deion Sanders has built with a couple of "Undisputed" new cast. The three former NFL players introduced to the show have played at the highest stages and won the Super Bowl, which led them to cross paths with Sanders.

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin had a close friendship during their time playing together for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Both were star players on the team and key contributors to the Cowboys' success during that era. Their camaraderie was often visible on and off the field.

Although Sanders never played in the same team as Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman, "Prime Time" has developed a superb relationship between the two in the NFL world. It's no surprise he called it his "dream team."