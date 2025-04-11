"You got to grind for everything" CFB fans react as Deion Sanders drops a 3-word reaction to Drelon Miller’s statement on the No. 1 jersey

A couple of players will take a more prominent role on Deion Sanders’ Colorado team in the upcoming 2025 college football season. After showing some glimpses as a true freshman in 2024, wide receiver Drelon Miller belongs to this group, and there are a lot of expectations for him across Boulder.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 season, Miller is hoping to switch his jersey number. The former four-star prospect wore the No. 6 in the 2024 season, but he's hoping to have the No. 1 jersey next season. However, that won't come easy due to the standard put in place by Deion Sanders.

"It'd mean a lot. Like a whole bunch, actually," said Miller. "Coming out of high school, I wanted No. 1 bad, but you know with Coach Prime, you have to earn everything here. Coming here I knew Tay [LaJohntay Wester] wanted No. 1, so I'll probably just wait until next year [2025]. I've just been working trying to earn that No. 1."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, came out to confirm the words of Drelon Miller on X after DNVR Buffs’ Scott Procter reported it. The coach had a three-word reaction to the statement made by the wide receiver, asserting the fact.

“He ain't lying,” Sanders wrote while posting a screenshot of Procter’s report on Miller.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This has led to a lot of reactions from college football fans who are happy with the standard being put in place by Sanders in Boulder. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"You got to grind for everything. I would do that for a Number 12 Jersey!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"EARNED. Not given," another fan said.

Other reactions from fans:

"That number is hard to obtain. Coach Prime isn't playing," another fan wrote.

"You got to be a special type of player to wear certain numbers at Colorado," a fan commented.

"Everything is EARNED. I love it Coach!" another fan commented.

Ad

Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter can start both ways in the NFL

Deion Sanders will be counting on Drelon Miller and others to take the place of Travis Hunter on Colorado's offense in the 2025 season. Sanders allowed Hunter to play both ways, which aided in his Heisman Trophy campaign. Coach Prime made it known that he believes Hunter can be a two-way starter in the NFL.

Ad

“It’s not like it hasn’t been done, but he’s done it at a whole other level in college," Sanders said in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald released Wednesday. So why not? "If they allow him to do it, which they should, he’s going to be phenomenal.”

Speaking further, Deion Sanders noted that the tempo of the games in the NFL would make it easier for the Heisman Trophy winner. The Colorado coach believes the NFL is much slower than college football, giving Travis Hunter the opportunity not to exhaust himself on the field while playing on offense and defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place