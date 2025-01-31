“You got to have a mental break”: When Shedeur Sanders opened up to former Heisman winner Robert Griffin about balance in life

Shedeur Sanders is gearing himself into preparation for the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback has been in the spotlight for most of his collegiate career and he still remains a major topic of discussion before going pro.

Nonetheless, Sanders knows how to deal with the pressures around football. He once made an appearance on the "Outta Pocket with RGIII" in September 2024 and spoke to former Heisman winner Robert Griffin on how he balances his football career.

"A lot of people hide who they are," Sanders said. "And just because of the situation and all that I don't think you're just sitting there thinking about football 24x7 all day. Like, you gotta have a mental break." (Timestamp: 3:13)

Sanders began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado after the Buffs hired his father, Coach Prime.

Sanders also played alongside his elder brother Shilo Sanders for his entire collegiate career. Now, the two brothers are set to go pro.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders projected as a top 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Many fans and analysts believe that Shedeur Sanders is a top-3 pick in this year's NFL draft. He could also be the first quarterback off the board, after an impressive final year at Colorado.

Across the 2024 season, Sanders completed 353 of his 477 passes for 4,134 yards and recorded 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns and led CU to a 9-4 record, as the Buffs earned the No. 20 rank in the country. Sanders' solid displays won him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Sanders did not partake in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday since he wanted to meet with some NFL teams to plan for his career in the pro league.

While the spotlight is on Shedeur, early reports suggest that his brother Shilo might go undrafted.

