“You got to stop”: Coach Prime bluntly calls out specific CFB team for tampering after opening of spring transfer portal

Coach Prime has issued a stern warning to the Virginia college football team for allegedly tampering with one of his Colorado players in the spring football transfer portal. In a video released by "Well Off Media" on Thursday, which featured CU's final spring ball practice.
Sanders, after nearly finishing his training session, bluntly called out Virginia in front of his CU players.
“Virgina, you got to stop," Sanders said (15:32). "I let you have one. I ain’t saying nothing about it. Come on now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain’t say nothing about it."
Sanders was seemingly referring to Virginia reportedly trying to strike a deal with Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire in the spring transfer portal. As per Sanders, UVA offered the player an NIL deal to leave the Buffs.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Isaiah Augustave was leaving Colorado this spring. Augustave was Colorado's leading rusher last season with 384 yards and four touchdowns. He reportedly had a meeting with Virginia on Thursday and appeared to be the player Sanders allowed the Cavaliers to have.
However, Sanders now seems to have drawn a line for Virginia and urged the Cavaliers to stop poaching his players.
Coach Prime's Colorado will play its spring football game on Saturday
Coach Prime's Colorado will host its 2025 spring football game on Saturday. The game, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET, will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder.
Fans can watch the string football game on ESPN2.
Coach Prime's Buffs finished with a 9-4 record last season. However, Colorado also lost some of its key players to the NFL draft this year.
So, the spring football game will give fans and Sanders an opportunity to see how the new recruits fit in with the team, along with the existing players that will continue at the program.
