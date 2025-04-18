“You got to be a true bum”: Deion Sanders Jr. vents out his frustration at Colorado police after getting a ticket

Deion Sanders Jr. got a ticket on Friday amid atypical weather for this time of the year in Colorado, and the content creator wasn't happy about it.
Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, was upset about receiving an infraction while snow fell in Boulder, sharing his frustration on Instagram.
"Bro, it's snowing hard as hell... not hard as hell, but it's snowing. It's coming down... Sad to say, you have to be a true bum, true bum, to just give a ticket out in this weather, bro. I mean you're just sitting there, getting snowed on while trying to ruin somebody's day, dawg. Get a life, bro," Deion Sanders Jr. said.
In the video, Bucky showed the snow coming down and then the ticket on his windshield while in a parking lot. Coach Prime's eldest son didn't mention what the ticket was for.
Sanders Jr. is staying at Colorado to work with his father as a content creator for the Buffaloes. Bucky has helped publicize the Colorado program, giving an inside look at what happens in Boulder.
Before sharing the story, he had also posted a video of a snowy Folsom Field, showing the weather in Boulder, as he continues to share content on social media as the Buffaloes prepare for the 2025 season.
As Deion Sanders Jr. struggles with the weather, Coach Prime accused Virginia of tampering
Coach Prime had a serious issue with the way the Virginia Cavaliers have been approaching Colorado Buffaloes players. Sanders mentioned that Virginia offered defensive end Carter Stoutmire money to go to Richmond.
At Colorado practice on Thursday, the Buffaloes' head coach sent a not-so-subtle jab to the school after asking the defensive lineman which program had "offered a bag."
"Virginia, you gotta stop. I let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it. Come on now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it," Coach Prime said.
Coach Prime's expression letting them "have one" could mean that the Cavaliers already approached another player successfully, but at this point, that's unclear.
With limited regulation on NIL and tampering policies, having teams fighting to keep their players has become a side endeavour alongside preparing for the upcoming season.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule cited tampering as the main reason the program decided to shut down its traditional spring football game.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place