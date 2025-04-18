“You got to be a true bum”: Deion Sanders Jr. vents out his frustration at Colorado police after getting a ticket

Deion Sanders Jr. got a ticket on Friday amid atypical weather for this time of the year in Colorado, and the content creator wasn't happy about it.

Ad

Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, was upset about receiving an infraction while snow fell in Boulder, sharing his frustration on Instagram.

"Bro, it's snowing hard as hell... not hard as hell, but it's snowing. It's coming down... Sad to say, you have to be a true bum, true bum, to just give a ticket out in this weather, bro. I mean you're just sitting there, getting snowed on while trying to ruin somebody's day, dawg. Get a life, bro," Deion Sanders Jr. said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders Jr. showed the ticket on the windshield in the story. - Instagram/@deionsandersjr

In the video, Bucky showed the snow coming down and then the ticket on his windshield while in a parking lot. Coach Prime's eldest son didn't mention what the ticket was for.

Ad

Sanders Jr. is staying at Colorado to work with his father as a content creator for the Buffaloes. Bucky has helped publicize the Colorado program, giving an inside look at what happens in Boulder.

Before sharing the story, he had also posted a video of a snowy Folsom Field, showing the weather in Boulder, as he continues to share content on social media as the Buffaloes prepare for the 2025 season.

As Deion Sanders Jr. struggles with the weather, Coach Prime accused Virginia of tampering

Coach Prime had a serious issue with the way the Virginia Cavaliers have been approaching Colorado Buffaloes players. Sanders mentioned that Virginia offered defensive end Carter Stoutmire money to go to Richmond.

Ad

At Colorado practice on Thursday, the Buffaloes' head coach sent a not-so-subtle jab to the school after asking the defensive lineman which program had "offered a bag."

"Virginia, you gotta stop. I let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it. Come on now. Come on. We let you have one. I ain't say nothing about it," Coach Prime said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime's expression letting them "have one" could mean that the Cavaliers already approached another player successfully, but at this point, that's unclear.

With limited regulation on NIL and tampering policies, having teams fighting to keep their players has become a side endeavour alongside preparing for the upcoming season.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule cited tampering as the main reason the program decided to shut down its traditional spring football game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place