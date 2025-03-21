“You gotta keep'em guessing": Colorado star Jimmy Horn Jr. shares why he’s constantly changing hairstyles

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. attended the Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday, participating in several events. Before he got into his drills, he was featured in a video posted by Reach The People Media on YouTube. In the video, Darius Sanders spoke with Horn Jr. about how he often avoids the camera.

Ad

After that conversation, Sanders asked Jimmy Horn Jr. about his hair. He noticed that Horn Jr. kept changing his hairstyles. Horn Jr. responded, by saying that he always likes to keep people guessing (starts at 4:40).

"You gotta keep'em guessing," he said. "You can't let them see what you doing. You gotta keep'em guessing where you going with that. I might come out with cornrow twists. Ain't no telling. That's what I got my little frow for."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s results at Big 12 Pro Day were officially posted on Friday. He participated in two drills, the 3-cone drill and the shuttle drill. He displayed an impressive performance in both events.

3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds

Shuttle: 4.3 seconds

A video of Horn Jr. participating in the 3-cone drill was posted on X shortly after the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft stock went up after NFL Combine according to ESPN analyst Jordan Reid

Jimmy Horn Jr. attended the NFL Combine a few weeks ago and put together a strong performance. He made an impression in several events and impressed many scouts. After the event, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid praised Horn Jr.'s physical abilities and said he thinks he has gotten himself into position to be a late-round pick.

Ad

"Horn was one of the day's biggest surprises, as his 4.46-second 40-yard dash is a huge boost to his stock," Reid wrote. "That acceleration showed on his tape, but scouts I talked to believed he was more quick than fast. His suddenness caught my eye, especially in the route-running portion. He showed smooth moves, an ability to accelerate and decelerate in route stems, and strong hands."

Ad

"Except for one drop in the gauntlet, Horn was flawless," the analyst said. "We (ESPN) labeled the 5-foot-8, 174-pounder as a Senior Bowl standout and he continues to raise his stock, going from a borderline draftable prospect entering the all-star circuit to a late-round pick with potential to contribute early."

He is viewed as a borderline draft pick by most media outlets. According to Pro Football Focus, Jimmy Horn Jr. is the 233rd-ranked player in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place