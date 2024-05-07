“You gotta respect it”: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. praises Olivier Rousteing for his finishing touches on singer Tyla’s Met Gala dress

The Met Gala, one of the most prestigious events on the social calendar, was held on Monday night. It is a night when many celebrities wear iconic outfits designed by some of the world's best designers, and this year was no different.

The outfits worn are seen worldwide on social media for fans to react to. Someone who publicly posted their reaction to an outfit was Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr. He posted on Instagram his reaction to designer Olivier Rousteing adjusting an outfit worn by singer Tyla.

"Creative director of Balmain and he's in there doing it himself. You gotta respect it," Deion Jr. wrote Tuesday.

Source: deionsandersjr/Instagram

Tyla, making her first appearance at the Met Gala, wore a dress designed by Rousteing, who is the main creative director for Balmain.

It was a strapless gown that Tyla's frame was molded into. Due to the delicate nature of the piece, she had to be carried up the stairs at the Gala and will only wear the dress once.

The Sanders family has always been associated with luxurious fashion, and Deion Sanders Jr. is not the only one to be involved in high-end fashion.

In January, his brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who are both playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, swapped the field for the catwalk and modeled in Paris for Louis Vuitton.

Additionally, Deion Jr. has a luxury clothing line called "Well Off Forever" alongside his YouTube channel, which is known for documenting the daily activities of the Colorado Buffaloes team.

How will Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes fair in 2024?

Deion Sanders Jr.'s father, Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," and his brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are preparing for the upcoming college football season alongside the rest of the Colorado Buffaloes roster.

After having a strong start to the 2023 season, the Buffaloes struggled to keep the form up and fell to a 4-8 record.

During the offseason, the Buffaloes have experienced a mass exodus of players, with many players critiquing the tenure of Deion Sanders after leaving Boulder.

These exits have combined with the Buffaloes doing another squad rebuild to give Deion Sanders a lot of issues to fix before the Buffaloes begin their first season in the Big 12.

However, while there have been many departures, the Buffaloes are slowly getting players into the squad and hope to be a strong unit at the start of the season in the fall.

Do you think that the Colorado Buffaloes will be a contender in the Big 12 next season?

