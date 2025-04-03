"You gotta take food off of their family's plate": Bill Belichick's former player delivers eye-opening speech at UNC

Bill Belichick is making preparations for his collegiate coaching debut. He was hired as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December. The 6x Super Bowl champion is hoping to help the program be recognized as a legitimate football program during his tenure.

Ad

On Wednesday, he had former Patriots captain David Andrews on campus. Andrew has been a part of the franchise since 2015 and won two Super Bowls alongside Belichick.

In a video shared by UNC, David Andrews shared some words of motivation with the Tar Heels players. He talked about his own professional experience while hyping up the team for their new journey under Bill Belichick. Andrew also shared some words of wisdom about the nature of competitiveness in this sport.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The one thing I learned early in my career is, not only in football, but in life, is about opportunities," Andrews said. "You never know when that opportunity is going to come in. Anything, job, you know, you guys are going around donors and doing stuff right. You never know that connection you might make with somebody right now that could help you out 5, 10, 20 years down the road."

Ad

"The same goes for football...You might be the second guy on the roster. The first guy gets hurt... you should go want to take this job, and you've got this opportunity...the NFL is cutthroat like that, you gotta take someone's job. And you gotta take food off their family's plate and put it on yours."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New England Patriots decided to part ways with David Andrews last month after 10 seasons. However, his legacy with Bill Belichick at the franchise will continue to serve as a reminder of an era that was filled with glory and success.

Analyst weighs in on two quarterbacks competing for UNC's starting role under Bill Belichick

Max Johnson served as the Tar Heels' QB1 last season. Unfortunately, he is still rehabilitating from a season-ending injury after breaking his left leg. Thus, there is an air of uncertainty as to who will take the starting quarterback duties during Bill Belichick's debut campaign.

Ad

CFB analyst Greg McElroy gave his opinions on the uncertainty surrounding UNC's quarterback department. On last Thursday's episode of 'Always College Football,' he felt that it would be a competition between freshman Bryce Baker and Purdue transfer Ryan Browne.

"So in the spring, it's probably going to be Ryan Browne, the transfer from Purdue, Bryce Baker, who's the freshman. And Bryce Baker is the guy that many are saying is going to be the piece that can help elevate this program to the next level." (TS- 31:31 onwards)

Ad

Ad

McElroy also shared his perspective on Max Johnson's future. He expects him to make a better recovery by fall camp and then focus on making a comeback for the Tar Heels on the field.

"He (Max Johnson) did suffer a bad leg injury in the opener, so probably not going to be at 100% at any point until fall camp. So, that's when we'll get a good assessment of what he's going to be," McElroy said. (TS-31:08 onwards)

The Tar Heels begin their new chapter under Bill Belichick with a season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs in September. It will be interesting to see if they can achieve the same level of success under the 6x SB-winning head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback