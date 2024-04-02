"You did great": Deion Sanders daughter Deiondra gushes over boyfriend Jacquees' electrifying debut concert in Netherlands

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, recently showcased her support for her boyfriend and R&B singer Jacquees. While Coach Prime's daughter continues to count down the days before the birth of her first child, Jacquees is currently on a tour, playing in various concerts around the world.

In a recent Instagram story, Deiondra shared a post of Jacquees performing during his current tour in front of a massive crowd. Deion Sanders' daughter accompanied the post with some words of encouragement for her boyfriend.

"You did great! So proud", Deiondra wrote accompanying it with the hand heart emoji

Credits: Deiondra Sanders' Instagram

Jacquees is in the Netherlands for his debut concert. Deiondra accompanied him on this voyage. He expressed gratitude on Instagram for his fans' attendance at the event to show their love and support for his music.

"It's my first time here!!! Thank you Rotterdam, Netherlands. It was more than amazing tonight! than you I love y'all!", Jacquess wrote.

Deion Sanders' eldest daughter recently made her pregnancy news public through an Instagram post. The 31-year-old shared a clip showcasing her journey from having her first myomectomy surgery to flaunting her new baby bump.

"Even though this was not planned or expected, this is still something God allowed to happen. I am not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told wouldn't be able to", Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Deion Sanders lays down rules for daughter Deiondra during pregnancy

Coach Prime's eldest son Sanders Jr. and eldest daughter Deiondra accompanied him during his recent book tour.

In a video shared by 'Well Off Media' on YouTube, we hear the Colorado Buffaloes HC laying down some strict rules for her daughter during her pregnancy while going through her ultrasound pictures.

Coach Prime allowed his fatherly instincts to take over. He said that his daughter could not drink or party at the club anymore as precautionary measures to take care of the baby's health.

"It's been a while since I understood this process. But you don't suppose to drink no more, no more hookah, What else you can't do? You can't stay at the club. You can't take pictures in the club no more, right?", Coach Prime said.

While Deion Sanders prepares to lead his team through a new journey in the Big 12, he will become a grandfather in the near future.

