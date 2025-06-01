For the first time since the NFL Draft, Coach Prime shared his thoughts on what happened during that weekend with Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback slipped down to the fifth round of the draft.
In his first public appearance since a press conference on Apr. 22, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders opened up on his son's draft slide on the "Say What Needs to Be Said" podcast with Asante Samuel.
"You have no idea and stop lying. My kids are built for everything," Sanders said. “We had two TV shows, we had shows in high school, playing football, junior, senior year, so they’ve always been in front of the camera. So, they know how to navigate, they know how to handle themselves. And you’re not going to catch them in no foolery or no mess. So, when you sit up there and say something like he went in a meeting unprepared?
"Dude? Shedeur Sanders? Who had six different coordinators. Who has still functioned and leveled up every time we brought someone new in and you’re gonna tell me he was unprepared? You’re gonna tell me he had on headphones? Anyone who knows my son understands he’s a professional. He’s gonna go to a meeting with headphones on? Y’all, come on man.” (53:47).
Coach Prime clearly is still upset over rumors about Shedeur not interviewing well. Before the draft, an unnamed NFL coach allegedly said the quarterback was "brash" and "arrogant".
The Hall of Fame cornerback also mentioned he felt "hurt" after what his sons had to go through during that weekend and how it affected them emotionally.
Shedeur, who at one point was expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, fell to day three of the event. He was the sixth quarterback taken and will battle for a roster spot with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, as well as veterans Jose Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Fox Sports analyst fires at Coach Prime over Shedeur's draft slide
Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes Coach Prime had a negative effect on Shedeur Sanders' fall in the NFL Draft. The insider wondered on "The Herd"
“Dads, stop talking. Nobody cares. Quarterback dad has become pageant mom,” Cowherd said. “Your heart is in the right place. You are hurting your sons.”
Cowherd also praised the Mannings for staying "in the shadows" during Arch Manning's college career so far. On the contrary, the sportscaster pointed at Nico Iamaleava, who went from a CFP program in Tennessee to the UCLA Bruins.
While Cowherd's view is controversial, Coach Prime's persona and the attention he and his sons got before the Draft could have rubbed some NFL teams the wrong way.
