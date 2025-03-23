"You just figure it out": Analysts get 100% candid on massive flaw in college athletes' development 

It’s no secret that the landscape is changing fast in college football, but analyst Andrew Whitworth believes those changes have also altered how players get to the NFL.

Ad

In recent years, the transfer portal, NIL and even conference realignment have altered how teams work with young players. On an X post from the “Fitz and Whitz” show posted today, the former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle gave his take on the issues college players are facing once they get to the NFL.

“I think people don’t realize that in college football," Whiworth said, "the system and the way it is now, and what they can do year-round with these kids. And it’s like hey, offseason hits and wait a minute, where do I go? Who tells me where to be next? No, no, you got three and a half months, almost four. You just figure it out.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Whitworth mentioned, the way players are coming out of college, their adjustment period has been different than what the former NFL player faced going into the League. The former LSU Tigers offensive tackle joined the NFL in 2006 and played for 16 seasons.

Another thing worth considering is that players are young and facing major changes in their lifestyle when jumping to the NFL, especially underclassmen. Getting to any professional league requires players to adjust, and with most players arriving in their early 20s, it's a considerable challenge for young athletes.

Ad

Brandon Beane backs Andrew Whitworth on college players take

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who was a guest at the show, also shared his thoughts, complementing Andrew Whitworth’s take on young players and their development.

“We’re getting guys less and less developed," Beane said, "because these guys are going from year to year from different schools, due to this NIL and all the other stuff. Society right now, in college sports is ‘if you are not playing me or paying me, I’m moving on.'"

Ad

As Beane highlighted, the introduction of the transfer portal and the NIL deals coming in the last few seasons, the make up of college football teams has changed drastically. While the most power programs aren’t four-deep at most positions as they one did, that also means players are working on different systems and their development isn’t as consistent.

Brandon Beane has excelled at finding talent with the Bills in the NFL draft, selecting players like Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid, AJ Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Dawson Knox and Keon Coleman. Buffalo holds the 30th pick in the NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback