"You just found a cornerstone of your program for several years": Fans cheekily celebrate CFB insider Josh Pate's life achievement 

CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate has become a well-regarded voice on matters concerning college football over the years. Pate hosts his own "The Late Kick" show alongside making appearances on various college football shows.

On Friday, he posted a picture of himself and his bride on X just after getting married. He captioned:

"never EVER stop recruiting."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news about Pate's nuptials.

Some fans made lighthearted fun of the 247Sports analyst.

"Well, to be fair, you should probably narrow your big board at least," one fan tweeted.

"A Friday wedding to keep the holy day sacred," another fan tweeted.

"Doing it in the ‘off season’… very smart move," one fan tweeted.

Josh Pate, who grew up in Georgia, started his reporting career by hanging out at the offices of the local ESPN affiliate. He filled in for the afternoon reporter one day and never looked back.

Afterward, he was hired by the "WLTZ" TV station, where he started doing a college football show and got promoted to sports director and news anchor roles. He started "The Late Kick" show, which he released on YouTube and when the show's popularity spiked, he moved it from Columbus to Nashville after getting an offer from 247Sports.

He also snagged a sponsorship deal with Academy Sports and Outdoors and has become a stalwart in reporting in the college football arena.

Josh Pate's last controversial prediction before marriage

Josh Pate's takes have not always gone down well with college football fans and the latest prediction he made before getting married was one of his most controversial yet.

During last week's "Josh Pate's College Football Show," he controversially picked coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to win the upcoming season's national championship.

"Great news if you want to save yourself the time — or maybe win some money betting on it at FanDuel,” Pate said. “Terrible news if you don’t like spoilers. We know who’s going to win the national championship this upcoming year… The Clemson Tigers.

“So this is it, guys. I assume they’re going to win the ACC. They’ve got pretty good odds. They’re the favorite to win the ACC. But nationally? They’re not even in the top six at FanDuel. That’s how undervalued this team is.”

The Clemson Tigers will have to navigate a tough slate that includes a season-opener against coach Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers and a season-ending titanic battle against coach Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks.

According to Pate, the Tigers will have the second-toughest slate in the ACC and a mountain to climb to win the national championship.

