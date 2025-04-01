“You just got a home here”: Deion Sanders calls out Shedeur for not planning his draft party in Colorado

It appears Shedeur Sanders won't be having his draft party in Colorado. A new video was posted by Well Off Media on YouTube on Monday, showcasing the Sanders family's preparations for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

In the video, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders can be seen discussing the plans for Shedeur's draft party. Shilo begins to give his brother a hard time about not having the party in Colorado, when their father, Coach Prime, pops in for a moment from behind the curtain to listen to the conversation.

Coach Prime apparently isn't too happy with his son's decision to not have his draft party in Colorado, as he comments:

"You just got a home here." [9:30]

Shedeur Sanders wrapped up his college career with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in hiis senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders is often listed alongside Miami's Cam Ward as the two best available signal-callers in the draft. While it's expected Ward will be drafted first come draft night in Wisconsin, Sanders is expected to be not too far behind.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado (Credits: IMAGN)

Much speculation has been made as to where Shedeur Sanders will land in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. In terms of where he stacks up against Ward, the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick in the draft, seem infatuated with the Miami signal-caller after taking him to a private dinner before attending his Pro Day. Ward is expected to be selected first overall, making things interesting for the next few picks.

The Cleveland Browns are certainly in need of a quarterback after making it known they're ready to move on from Deshaun Watson. While Sanders may be an appealing selection for them at second overall, drafting a generational talent like Abdul Carter may be too good to pass up. The New York Giants have also been heavily linked to Sanders.

Of course, there's no telling how high the organization actually is on the Colorado product, and could just as easily opt to draft his teammate, Travis Hunter, instead. It will be interesting to see how things shake out for Sanders when draft night is all said and done. The 2025 NFL Draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24.

