“You just have to be you”: Ryan Clark has a touching message for son Jordan as he gears up to face Ohio State

Ryan Clark had a touching message for his son Jordan Clark ahead of Notre Dame's national title game against Ohio State on Monday. Ryan, who won the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, also offered some precious advice for his son, concerning his ambition.

On Saturday's "Pivot Podcast" episode that was released on YouTube, Clark discussed how he always sends Jordan index cards before his games. The ESPN analyst also recalled how Jordan visited a few training camps a few weeks ago, but said that he wasn't "perfect" for the program to offer him a scholarship. (Timestamp: 1:27)

"What I wrote on his index card last week was, I retold that story to him and I was like, today, you don't have to be perfect. You just have to be you. And being you is good enough." Clark said.

Jordan has been an integral member of the Notre Dame team this season. The defensive end has recorded 33 tackles (25 solo), five passes defended and two interceptions en route to the national championship game.

Ryan Clark says son Jordan Clark playing for national title is his greatest sports moment

Despite winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009, Ryan Clark has said that the greatest sporting moment of his life was seeing his son Jordan get to the national championship game with Notre Dame.

"I'm just proud of what he's been able to accomplish. It will be, from a football standpoint, the most important night in my family's lives," Clark told TMZ about Notre Dame's national title game vs Ohio State.

Clark also said that he was emotional after Notre Dame won the Sugar Bowl against Georgia and when the Fighting Irish beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

"I couldn't fight back tears just to see him so excited and so happy for the journey he was going on," Clark said.

Here are the TV schedule and live stream details for the Notre Dame-Ohio State final.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

