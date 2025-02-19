"You know what this man means to me" - Deion Sanders had an ecstatic reaction to meeting Keith Sweat as a surprise

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Feb 19, 2025 22:19 GMT
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and musician, Keith Sweat
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and musician, Keith Sweat

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has divided his time between attending notable events like the Super Bowl and spending time with his family at his ranch in Texas during the offseason. The Buffs coach has also continued to indulge in his role as the co-host of the talk show "We Got Time Today" alongside Rocsi Diaz.

During Tuesday's segment of the "We Got Time Today" podcast, Diaz surprised the charismatic Coach Prime with her choice of guest. She brought out popular musician Keith Sweat. Sanders showed his excitement at meeting the musician and hugged him enthusiastically.

"I got you a little something," Rocsi Diaz said.
"What you said, a little something," Deion Sanders said. "That's it. Listen to the words. There you go. I'm gonna sit up for this. Don't you play with me, you know what this man means to me?"
Deion Sanders fulfilling dream with talk show role

Deion Sanders has starred in two documentaries. The first one was "Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love" with his ex-wife Pilar Sanders (2008), and "Deion's Family Playbook" with his ex-fiancee Tracey Edmonds (2014).

He also has a long-running documentary named "Coach Prime" which started when he was coach of the Jackson State Tigers (2022) and has continued as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The addition of the "We Got Time Today" talk show to his repertoire was a long-held dream for the Buffs coach as he revealed during an interview with Essence. He said that his acrimonious divorce from Pilar in 2013 held him back from having his own talk show sooner.

"I’ve always endeavored, even before I got into television, the television, sports television, I was interviewed several times," Deion Sanders said. "And I was almost about to commit to doing a daily talk show that was going to be shot out in New York. But I prided myself on being a real father, a father that won custody of his kids through divorce.
"And I just wanted to be there for my kids. So, I kind of put it on the back burner because my kids are more important than anything in this world. But I always wanted to have the ability to go into people’s homes, their living rooms, and to be able to inspire them, encourage, and motivate them, and just try to enhance their life in some form or fashion by conversation."
Coach Prime, who does not go on personal recruitment visits, also revealed that he uses the talk show as a recruitment tool while reaching out directly to parents of potential commits.

Since the show started airing in November, Rocsi Diaz and Deion Sanders have hosted several prominent comedians, musicians, sports people and personalities to rave reviews from fans.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
