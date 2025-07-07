"You'll be pushed and challenged" - Larry Fitzgerald serves reality check to son Devin after Notre Dame commitment in inspiring letter

NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald was a proud father when his son, Devin, announced his commitment to Notre Dame as part of the 2026 class. But the 11-time Pro Bowler also gave his son a reality check about the challenges that lie ahead.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Larry shared an inspiring letter for Devin, who is a three-star pass catcher from Arizona's Brophy Prep.

"@devinfitzgerald111, I’m so proud of the young man you’re becoming. Watching you grow, learn, and find your way has truly been one of the greatest blessings of my life," Larry wrote in the caption of his IG post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Your college decision is just the beginning of what’s ahead. It won’t always be easy. You’ll be pushed and challenged in ways you can’t fully see yet, but that’s where real growth happens. I’m proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far, but I’m even more proud of the man you’re becoming through the process," he added.

Ad

Ad

According to reports, Fitzgerald has two children. Devin is his elder son, who was born in 2008 from his relationship with Angela Nazario. He also has a daughter named Apollo with a woman named Melissa Blakesley.

Larry Fitzgerald's son Devin praises his father for helping him carve out his football career

Devin (L) with his father Larry Fitzgerald - Source: Getty

In a conversation with ESPN, Devin heaped praise on his father, Larry Fitzgerald, for helping out during the recruiting process.

Ad

“Having my dad there to help me throughout the recruiting process has been great,” Devin said. “He knows what’s important. You want to go somewhere you feel like you belong and where you fit in.”

Larry played two years of college football at Pittsburgh. The Arizona Cardinals then took him with the No. 3 pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

Larry spent his entire pro career with the Cardinals, recording 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns on 1,432 receptions. The legendary wideout last played in the 2020 season, but it appears that he has called it quits with football.

Devin will be aiming to have a similar career trajectory to his father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.